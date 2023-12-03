What to know about the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Tickets, parking, Ole Miss football's bowl game opponent

Ole Miss football is in the New Year's Six bowl games.

The Rebels will face Penn State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 30 inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Ole Miss (10-2) is in a New Year's Six bowl for the second time in three seasons. This will be the Rebels' first Peach Bowl appearance since the dreadful loss to TCU in 2014.

Penn State (10-2) has never appeared in the Peach Bowl.

Here's what you need to know about the game.

Who is playing in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl?

The bowl's matchup will feature Ole Miss football vs. Penn State. The bowl game will be played at 11 a.m. CT on December 30.

Where is the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl?

The game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, home of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons.

How can I watch the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl?

The game will be televised on ESPN. It will be the second of the New Year's Six bowl games to play their game.

What about tickets to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl?

Ole Miss' athletics department will handle their school's ticket allotments, with information to come soon.

Fans can buy tickets through the Peach Bowl via Ticketmaster. Re-sale tickets start at $104 in the upper deck, while face value tickets start at $250 and are few and far between as of Sunday evening. Lower-level re-sale tickets start at $189. Re-sale ticket prices are subject to change and very well might as the market adjusts to the announced matchup.

All prices noted are before fees.

If I am driving to the game, what should I do about Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl parking?

Fans can purchase parking through the stadium, starting at $18 plus fees.

When was the last time Ole Miss football played Penn State?

This will be the first matchup between the two teams.

What else should I know?

Mercedes-Benz Stadium's clear bag policy is consistent with other NFL stadiums' bag policies. Clear bags sized 12'' by 6' by 12'' are allowed, as are small clutch bags/purses no larger than 4 1/2'' by 6 1/2."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Peach Bowl 2023 tickets, parking, Ole Miss football info