What to know about the Cheez-it Citrus Bowl: Tickets, parking, Tennessee football's bowl game opponent

Tennessee football has a New Year's Day bowl game against a nationally-ranked opponent.

The Vols will face No. 17 Iowa on Jan. 1, 2024 in the Cheez-it Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Tennessee (8-4) returns to the Citrus Bowl for the first time since Jan. 1, 2002 and a 45-17 win over Michigan. This season's edition will be the Vols' sixth appearance in the Citrus Bowl.

Iowa (10-3) is in the Citrus Bowl for the second time in three seasons after a 20-17 loss to Kentucky on Jan. 1, 2022. This will be the Hawkeyes' second appearance in the bowl overall.

Here's what you need to know about the game.

Who is playing in the Cheez-it Citrus Bowl?

The bowl's matchup will feature Tennessee football vs. Iowa. The bowl game will be played at 1 p.m. on January 1, 2024.

Where is the Cheez-it Citrus Bowl?

The game will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

How can I watch the Cheez-it Citrus Bowl?

The game will be televised on ABC.

What about tickets to the Cheez-it Citrus Bowl?

Tennessee athletics department will handle their school's ticket allotments, with information to come soon.

Fans can buy tickets through the Citrus Bowl via Ticketmaster. Face value tickets start at $78. Re-sale ticket prices are more expensive and subject to change as the market adjusts to the announced matchup.

All prices noted are before fees.

If I am driving to the game, what should I do about Cheez-it Citrus Bowl parking?

Fans can purchase parking through the Citrus Bowl via Ticketmaster starting at $50, plus fees. The bowl recommends that fans use the city's downtown shuttle service on game day.

When was the last time Tennessee football played Iowa?

The Vols and Hawkeyes last played on Jan. 1, 2015 in the TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville. UT won 45-28.

Tennessee leads the series 2-1 overall; this year's bowl will be the third bowl game between the two teams, including a 28-22 Iowa win in the 1982 Peach Bowl.

What else should I know?

Camping World Stadium's clear bag policy is similar to NFL stadiums' bag policies. Clear bags sized 14'' by 6' by 14'' are allowed, as are small clutch bags/purses no larger than 4 1/2'' by 6 1/2."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Citrus Bowl 2023 tickets, parking, Tennessee football info