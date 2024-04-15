What we know about Cavs playoffs Round 1: Tickets, dates and times

**Related Video Above: Cleveland Cavaliers fast facts.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Cavaliers’ regular season is over and they’re playoff-bound for the second year in a row. While we know the first game of Round 1 is being played at home against the Orlando Magic Saturday, other details are still unknown.

Here’s what we do know for now:

DATES

Saturday, April 20, is the first game played at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Since it’s a 7-game series — and the Cavs have home court advantage — the following games are being played in Cleveland: 1, 2, 5 and 7. Games 5-7 of course are only played as needed. The other games are taking place at Kia Center in Orlando. None of the other dates have been announced.

TIMES

Once the play-in game matchups are completed this week, the NBA is going to announce times for games.

Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell (45) and Darius Garland talk during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Cleveland, Friday, April 12, 2024.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts during the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 29, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Darius Garland #10 Jarrett Allen #31 and Evan Mobley #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrate during player introductions prior to the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 29, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

An aerial view of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is shown ahead of the NCAA Women's Final Four Tournament on April 03, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. This is also the home of the Cleveland Cavaliers of the National Basketball League.

Darius Garland #10 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates a lead over the LA Clippers with Evan Mobley #4 and Isaac Okoro #35 at the end of the first half at Crypto.com Arena on April 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers leads the team in the huddle prior to a game against the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 12, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

TICKETS

Although so many things aren’t locked into place, you can still nab a single-game ticket for the first round of the playoffs in Cleveland right here. Tickets are currently starting at $36 on the Cavs’ SeatGeek site, but you can find other tickets on secondary sites.

FAN PLANS

Last year, the city of Cleveland hosted multiple free fan appreciation events surrounding the home playoff games. We still don’t know the exact plans here, but will let you know as soon as those are announced.

LOOKING BACK

The team ended the 82-game regular season at 48-34 and finished 4th in the Eastern Conference. Against fifth-seed Orlando during the regular season, the Cavs were 2-2. Last year, the Cavs’ dreams of playoff glory were dashed in the first round with a 5-game stint against the New York Knicks. This year, the team has worked (through a rolodex of injuries) to get to the playoffs and improve upon that.

WHAT’S NEXT

Hopefully, going onto Round 2. But if you ask any coach or player in any sport ever, the mindset is just one game at a time.

