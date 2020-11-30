What you need to know to catch the Seahawks at Eagles Monday night

The Seattle Seahawks hit the road in Week 12 to face off against the Eagles in Philadelphia for “Monday Night Football,” their second prime-time appearance in as many weeks. This marks the only MNF game on Seattle’s slate this season.

The matchup will air on ESPN; Steve Levy (play­by­play), Brian Griese (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst) and Lisa Salters (sidelines) have the call of the game.

Here’s everything you need to know to catch all the action Monday night.

WHAT: Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles Week 12

WHERE: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

WHEN: Monday, Nov. 30 at 5:15 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

RADIO: 710 ESPN Seattle and 97.3 KIRO FM locally, Westwood One has the national broadcast

STREAM: fuboTV (try it here for free!)

Related