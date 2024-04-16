What to know about the Cardinals’ offseason program, OTAs, minicamp

The Arizona Cardinals opened the 2024 offseason program on Monday. It marked the beginning of the first three phases in the offseason for players.

As mandated by the CBA between the NFLPA and the NFL, the nine-week program has three phases of mostly voluntary participation for veterans that also includes one three-day mandatory minicamp.

Here is what you should know about the rules of the offseason.

Phase 1 (beginning April 15)

The first phase lasts two weeks and is limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation.

All on-field work is considered “dead ball,” — defensive players cannot catch the ball, quarterbacks can throw the ball to receivers with no coverage, long snappers can only snap into a net, kickers and punters can’t kick to anyone.

All Phase 1 work is voluntary

Phase 2 (beginning April 29)

Phase 2 encompasses three weeks and can have on-field workouts. Those may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect-play drills,” along with drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are allowed.

Phase 2 is voluntary.

Phase 3 (beginning May 20)

During the final four weeks of the program, teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activities (OTAs). No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed. The mandatory minicamp of three days must occur during Phase Three.

Only minicamp is considered mandatory for veterans and rookies.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire