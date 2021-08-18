What to know about the Cardinals’ 2nd preseason depth chart

The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Kansas City Chiefs this Friday evening at State Farm Stadium at 5 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN. Leading up to this game, the team has released its second unofficial depth chart of the preseason.

There are not money depth chart changes from the first week.

What do we need to know about the depth chart this week?

Below are a few notable items.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





and





Who are the returners?

Andy Isabella and Christian Kirk are still listed as the primary returners with rookie Rondale Moore behind them. None of the three returned a punt or kick in the preseason opener. Eno Benjamin handled kickoffs until receiver Andre Baccellia was given a shot. Receiver Greg Dortch was the punt returner and played well.

Demetrius Harris is TE4

The veteran tight end is not at the back of the depth chart but is still behind a few. He comes in ahead of Ian Bunting but behind Maxx Williams, Darrell Daniels and Ross Travis.

CB rotation didn't match depth chart

Malcolm Butler is again listed as the starter at cornerback along with Byron Murphy, but the playing rotation suggests that Robert Alford is ahead of Butler. Alford was paired with Murphy to start the game in base defense. Butler came in for nickel sets.

Vet D-line additions at the back of the depth chart

They signed a bunch of veteran defensive linemen last week because of injuries. Jack Crawford, Margus Hunt and Josh Mauro all are at the back end of their respective positions.

1

1