What you need to know about C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the 2023 NFL draft

By the end of the week, many former Ohio State football players will have new teams to represent.

The NFL draft will begin at 8 p.m. Thursday, with the first round, in which at least three Buckeyes — quarterback C.J. Stroud, offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba — are expected to be selected.

On Friday and Saturday, Ohio State players such as offensive tackle Dawand Jones, center Luke Wypler, defensive end Zach Harrison and safety Ronnie Hickman are expected to hear their names called.

Rob Oller's second thoughts: Rob Oller's Second Thoughts: Mixing Ohio State coaches and cocktails dumb idea from start

Here's what you need to know about Ohio State ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

Ohio State football and 2023 NFL draft coverage

C.J. Stroud at No. 3? Here are the best betting odds for Ohio State ahead of 2023 NFL draft

Which Ohio State players does Mel Kiper Jr. have selected in final 2023 NFL mock draft?

Ohio State's top NFL draft storylines

Mammoth Dawand Jones dreamed of NBA, on cusp of NFL millions

C.J. Stroud addresses S2 Cognition test: 'I'm not a test taker. I play football'

Three Ohio State OL? No Jaxon Smith-Njigba? Here's Cris Collinsworth's 2023 NFL mock draft

Quickness in slot puts Jaxon Smith-Njigba at top of NFL draft's receiver class

Oller: Is CJ Stroud "smart" criticism legit or just a smokescreen for interested NFL GMs?

Will C.J. Stroud go No. 1 in NFL draft? The case for and against the Ohio State QB

Could Paris Johnson Jr. jump to Arizona Cardinals in 2023 NFL draft? Kyler Murray wants him

Where Ohio State players land in latest ESPN mock 2023 NFL draft

Want to see where C.J. Stroud will play in the NFL? Here's how to watch 2023 NFL draft

Ohio State coach Ryan Day 'very surprised' by report about QB CJ Stroud's cognition

'This is like red alert': C.J. Stroud reportedly struggles with S2 Cognition tests

'Exactly where Justin Fields was taken': Could C.J. Stroud fall in 2023 NFL draft?

Story continues

'He doesn't make mistakes': Walnut Ridge graduate Michael Ayers prepares for NFL draft

How many NFL first-round picks has Ohio State had? More than any other college football team

Ryan Clark calls out Brady Quinn for 'immature evaluation' of Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

Here are the 'concerns' Brady Quinn has heard from NFL teams about C.J. Stroud

'As good a workout as I've seen': CJ Stroud impresses at Ohio State football pro day

Jaxon Smith-Njigba runs 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds at Ohio State football pro day

'Ready to spread my wings': Ohio State football's Zach Harrison eager to start NFL career

C.J. Stroud has 'one of the best throwing sessions I've seen' at 2023 NFL combine

'It'll be surreal': Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones headed home for NFL combine

When is the 2023 NFL draft?

The first round begins at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 27. The draft will continue at 7 p.m. Friday with Rounds 2 and 3 and then at noon Saturday with rounds 4-7.

What channel is the 2023 NFL draft on?

Each round of the 2023 NFL draft will be televised on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network with additional coverage on ESPN+. Audio coverage of the NFL draft will be on ESPN Radio. In Columbus, it will air on 97.1 FM starting with a pre-draft special at 6 p.m.

Can you stream NFL draft 2023?

The 2023 NFL draft can be streamed on any platform that includes the Big Ten Network, such as Hulu Live and YouTube TV.

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football prepares for 2023 NFL draft: What you need to know