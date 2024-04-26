'We know what we need to do' - Buckingham

Oxford United manager Des Buckingham is ensuring his players remain focused and 'do their jobs' in their final game of the season, against Exeter on Saturday.

The U's know that a win will maximise their chances of finishing in a play-off spot as they currently sit seventh in League One.

Buckingham's side are level on points with sixth-placed Lincoln City and one point behind fifth-placed Barnsley, who are winless in their past five games.

Blackpool are also in with a shout as they are a point behind United.

"We just need to do our job,” Buckingham said.

"We’re just looking at ourselves and are making sure our full attention is on this game to get the result we want.

"If we take our attention slightly off this at any point then we won't give ourselves the best chance that we need of winning. We know what we need to."

Exeter have won four of their past five games but have nothing left to play for this season and are set for a mid-table finish.

The U's have established some crucial form heading into the final stages of the campaign, winning three and drawing one of their five games in April, scoring 14 goals - including a 5-0 thrashing of promotion rivals Peterborough.

Despite scoring four or more goals on each of their three wins in April, they have faltered slightly of late, failing to win their past two home games, losing to promotion rivals Lincoln City and drawing with Stevenage.

"There’s massive excitement for the fans in this game," Buckingham added.

"To have something to play for in the final game was what we were aiming for."