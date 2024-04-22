'We all know how brilliant he is'

Luke Williams has heaped praise on Joe Allen amid continued uncertainty over whether the midfielder will remain at Swansea City.

Allen, 34, is one of a number of Swans players whose contracts expire at the end of the season.

The former Wales star has impressed when fit since returning to boyhood club Swansea on a two-year deal in 2022, but has been hindered by a succession of injury issues.

Allen is not expected to play again in this campaign after picking up a toe problem during the defeat to Queens Park Rangers on 1 April.

When asked about Allen’s contract situation, Williams said: “I picked him a lot. I think he played incredibly for me. I really enjoying working with him.

“Let’s see what happens between now and the end of the season.

“He has nothing to prove to anyone. We all know how brilliant he is and what he means to us.”

Allen has scored two goals in 23 appearances – including 10 starts - in all competitions this season.

Last term he scored once in 28 Swansea appearances, 18 of which were starts.