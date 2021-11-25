What you need to know for betting Colorado-Utah

The final regular season game is upon as and as per usual, the Colorado Buffaloes are big underdogs. This time, it’s the 8-3 Utah Utes who are favored by a whopping 23.5 points as of Wednesday evening against the Buffs.

While we all knew Utah was among the Pac-12’s best, few expected the Utes to handle Oregon as strongly as they did in last week’s 38-7 victory. Utah now has a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game one week after Friday’s matchup with the Buffs.

If you’re willing to bet the Buffs, they also hold some momentum after their 20-17 win over Washington. They don’t exactly have anything to lose in their season finale, either.

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook

Line: Utah (23.5)

Over/Under: 51.5

Money Line: Utah (-2000)/Colorado (+900)

Colorado Total Points Over/Under: 13.5 — O(-125)/U(+100)

Utah Total Points Over/Under: 37.5 — O(-115)/U(-107)

What surprised me the most here would be Colorado’s minuscule total points Over/Under of 13.5. Perhaps some of that is due to Brenden Rice’s absence, but there remains little faith in the Buffs’ offense to score points.

On the Utes’ side, there also seems to be little faith in the Buffs’ ability to stop them from scoring. Another injury of pertinence here is that Nate Landman remains questionable for Friday.

Colorado and Utah will kick things off at Rice-Eccles Stadium at 2:00 p.m. MT on FOX.

All Betting Lines are Courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Visit our free to play game lobby at Daily Ticket, Powered by Tipico Sportsbook