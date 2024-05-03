'I know how Benetton play' - Gloucester's Varney

Italy scrum-half Stephen Varney hopes he can be a "good asset" for Gloucester on Saturday when they face Benetton in their European Challenge Cup semi-final.

Varney, 22, has been capped 29 times by the Azzurri since making his international debut in 2020 and will face many of his Azzurri team-mates at Kingsholm.

The winner will face either South African side Sharks or French outfit Clermont in the final in London on Friday, 24 May.

"Training with them for a lot of time in the year, I know how they play, I know individually their skillsets as well so I think that will be a good asset on the weekend," Varney told BBC Points West.

"They’re a physical pack, they’re very well-drilled and their attack is very good as well. They’ve got good backs, good threats individually and they play similar to Italy."

Benetton supplied 20 players to Italy's Six Nations squad this year - they enjoyed their best-ever campaign in the tournament - including captain Michele Lamaro, while their head coach Marco Bortolami is a former Cherry and Whites captain.

Gloucester have beaten Benetton the last three times they have met in the Challenge Cup, with a 54-25 win in the group stages in December 2021 the most recent meeting.

"I think they’re a different team now," said Wales-born Varney, who qualifies for Italy through his mother.

"They’ll probably get stuck into me I imagine because I gave them some chat in camp. [I'm] really looking forward to going up against them, it should be a cracker."

Gloucester have won the Challenge Cup twice before, with their last title coming in 2015.

But they ended their nine-year wait for another trophy earlier this season when they won the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Director of rugby George Skivington said Varney can offer insight that differs from the club's analysis.

"I think Steve has an insight into the emotion and how important it is and how Italian rugby is growing from strength to strength and how important it is for them to do well in European competition," Skivington said.

"Steve obviously understands that better than any of the rest of us."

'Most important game of the season'

Skivington believes Saturday is "the most important game of the season" for Gloucester as they look to continue their cup success having struggled in the Premiership.

He said the prospect of reaching another final was "really big" for the club and home advantage was something they needed to capitalise on.

"We’re just excited to be in a semi-final at Kingsholm, we’ve worked hard to get to this point and worked hard to get it at home as well so from that point of view it’s just exciting," he added.

Gloucester will however be without Argentine full-back Santiago Carreras after he had surgery to have his appendix removed.