What to know about Ben McCollum, the new Drake men's basketball head coach

Drake men’s basketball named its new head coach on Monday.

Ben McCollum – an Iowa native who spent more than a decade as head coach at NCAA Division II powerhouse Northwest Missouri State – will take over the Bulldogs as Darian DeVries’ successor and the 30th coach in program history.

"I am honored to be a part of the Drake basketball family," McCollum said in a news release from Drake following the announcement. "We have seen the transition Drake basketball has made over the past few seasons to become one of the most successful mid-majors in that span.

"My family and I are very excited to continue that tradition with the support of the great Des Moines community. I would also like to thank President (Marty) Martin and Athletics Director Brian Hardin for allowing me the opportunity to continue the success at Drake."

Northwest Missouri State coach Ben McCollum instructs his players during the NCAA Division II Men's Elite Eight at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., on March 24, 2022. McCollum has been hired as Drake's new men's basketball coach.

Where did Ben McCollum play college basketball?

McCollum’s career began at North Iowa Area Community College. He was a two-time All-Region athlete.

He finished his playing career at Northwest Missouri State. During his time in a Bearcats uniform, he helped the team to a 51-12 record and the program’s first-ever Elite Eight appearance in 2002.

Does Ben McCollum have any prior connection to Drake?

McCollum never played or coached at Drake, but he does have Iowa roots. The new Drake basketball coach was raised in Storm Lake, Iowa, and graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1999. He was born in Iowa City.

How many seasons did Ben McCollum spend at Northwest Missouri State?

McCollum spent 15 seasons at the helm of the Bearcats basketball program.

Were the Bearcats successful under Ben McCollum?

Northwest Missouri State has been one of the most successful men’s college basketball programs in the country over the last decade.

He amassed a record of 394-91 overall, and a 253-21 record since 2016 – a 92.3 win percentage in the last eight years. He won four Division II national titles and collected a host of Coach of the Year awards during his tenure.

Did Ben McCollum coach anywhere before Northwest Missouri State?

His coaching career began as a graduate assistant at Northwest Missouri State from 2003 to 2005. McCollum took on his first full-time position as an assistant at Emporia State for four seasons between 2005 and 2009, before returning to Northwest Missouri State in the head coaching role.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: What to know about Ben McCollum, the new Drake men's basketball coach