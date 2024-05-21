What to know about Beaver Stadium Renovations, impact on Penn State football season

(WHTM) – Penn State Athletics announced on Tuesday that the Penn State Board of Trustees has approved a $700 million renovation project for Beaver Stadium.

The project is a massive undertaking and will impact multiple seasons.

What is the construction timeline?

The full renovation of the stadium is expected to be completed before the 2027 season in August. The designing and pre-construction stage was completed in June 2023 and maintenance and winterization projects are now under way.

Renovations on the west side of the stadium is predicted to being in January 2025.

The west side is the only part being rebuilt at this time because Penn State says that “part of the stadium . . . is in need of significant work.”. However, circulation improvements, priority maintenance and winterization will affect the entire stadium.

Penn State anticipates there will be a “small reduction” in seating availability during the 2025 season to accommodate the stadium improvements.

Will ticket prices increase?

Penn State is saying that right now, it is “too soon” to know whether the renovation will cause an increase in football ticket prices. Penn State wrote on its revitalization website that “growth in premium seating and other new seating options are expected to create new revenue streams.”.

Will the amount of seating permanently change?

Penn State didn’t answer this directly yet, stating just that Penn State plans to continue having one of the largest stadium capacities in the world.

How is the project being funded?

Penn State will not be using tuition money or dipping into its educational budget to fund the stadium renovations. Instead, the project will be paid for by fundraising, concessions, naming opportunities, sponsorships, multimedia rights and ticket sales, including “new premium seating options”.

What new stadium experience features can fans expect?

Once complete, Beaver Stadium will have improved circulation, new restrooms, upgraded concession offerings, Wi-Fi and new seating options.

