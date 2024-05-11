'We know how to beat Motherwell' - Dons boss Lancaster

Aberdeen boss Clinton Lancaster says Sunday's clash with Motherwell is a "must-win" for the visitors.

Both teams are comfortably safe for next season but only three points separates the Dons in seventh with Motherwell in eighth.

"We know it'll be a tough game," Lancaster told club media.

"We know Motherwell's performances have improved and they've turned a bit of a corner in the split.

"We've got the qualities and we've got a really good group. We've beaten them here before, we've beaten them away in the league so we know how to beat them but we're not underestimating them.

"For them it's probably a must win to come up here and pick up the three points so we need to go into it with the right attitude."