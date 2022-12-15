What to know about Baylor vs. Air Force in Armed Forces Bowl: Prediction, players to watch

Baylor was ranked as high as No. 9 before sliding back to the middle of the pack in the Big 12. Air Force, making its sixth appearance in the Armed Forces Bowl, is on a four-game winning streak, thanks to its steady running game. Here's what to know about the matchup.

What teams are in the Armed Forces Bowl?

Baylor vs. Air Force.

When and where is the Armed Forces Bowl?

Thursday, Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m. ET at Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas.

What channel is the Armed Forces Bowl on?

ESPN is airing the game.

Air Force will shorten the game and limit Baylor’s opportunity to possess the ball. Although Baylor is more talented, look for the Falcons to empty the playbook with trick plays to go along with its ball-controlled running game, but the edge at quarterback is the difference here. Prediction: Baylor, 30-27

Baylor vs. Air Force expert picks

Scooby Axson: Baylor

Jace Evans: Baylor

Paul Myerberg: Baylor

Erick Smith: Air Force

Eddie Timanus: Air Force

Dan Wolken: Baylor

What are the odds and spread for Baylor vs. Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl?

How has Baylor performed this season?

A year after a Sugar Bowl victory and a Big 12 title, Baylor was expected to be in the mix for another championship run. They’ve lost three in a row, all to ranked teams. The major difference is defensive efficiency. The Bears ranked ninth in 2021. This year, they are 47th and allow opponents to convert 45 percent of their third-down attempts.

How has Air Force performed this season?

Air Force's passing game is an afterthought; the Falcons attempted only 80 passes and threw 7 touchdowns. The triple-option attack is not just 3 yards and a cloud of dust. Twenty-seven of their rushes went for 40 or more yards and the team led the nation in time of possession. The Falcons also led the NCAA in total defense and were third in scoring defense.

Who are the players to watch?

Two players from each side to keep an eye on.

RB Richard Reese, Baylor

The Big 12 offensive freshman of the year and semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award set a school freshman record with 962 yards rushing and scored 14 touchdowns.

LB/FB Dillon Doyle, Baylor

The definition of an ironman in football, Doyle was the first player in conference history to earn all-conference honors on offense and defense in the same season. He had 80 tackles and two interceptions while also serving as a lead blocker for Reese.

RB Brad Roberts, Air Force

Roberts ran for a school-record 1,612 yards and earned Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year. He scored 15 touchdowns and rushed for 100 yards or more in 10 of the team’s 12 games.

DB Trey Taylor, Jr., Air Force

Even though Air Force had the top defense, Taylor was the school’s lone member on the All-Mountain West team, earning second-team honors. Taylor was second on the team in tackles and intercepted two passes.

College football bowl game expert picks

