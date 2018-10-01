What you need to know from the Baltimore Ravens' 26-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers

It was another back and forth Ravens-Steelers matchup. Here's what you need to know from the 26-14 win at Heinz Field.

The Baltimore Ravens' last two trips to Heinz Field to play the Pittsburgh Steelers ended in heartbreak, but this time was different.

In typical Ravens-Steelers fashion it was a back and forth game, but Joe Flacco and company came out with a divisional 26-14 win. Here's what you need to know from the matchup:

- Out of the gate, the Ravens offense was not messing around. Joe Flacco threw a 33-yard bomb to John Brown to start the first quarter. After safety Tony Jefferson stripped the ball from tight end Vance McDonald the Ravens eventually scored on a three-yard touchdown pass.

- The Ravens' red zone perfection ended at 13 after Alex Collins fumbled the ball at the goal line and completely changed the game. A 71-yard gain from John Brown was wasted and the momentum quickly shifted in the Steelers' favor. The Steelers scored 11 points after that and the Ravens gained just 37 yards before the break. After ending the first 14-0, the two went into the half tied at 14 apiece.

- While the Ravens' defense had a hard time getting to Big Ben all night, a late fourth quarter interception from Anthony Levine Sr. sealed the win. Roethlisberger finished the night 26-for-44 and one touchdown. The Ravens' defense still has not allowed a second-half touchdown all season.

- 2016 first-round draft pick Ronnie Stanley had a costly penalty in a game where you certainly can not have a costly penalty. What would have been a first down, Stanley committed a false start to make it third-and-10 and pushed the Ravens out of field goal range.

- The Ravens continue to try to utilize Lamar Jackson. He finished the night fo 4-for-17 including a huge first down gain. While the Ravens are continuing to work him into the game plan, his presence is certainly causing defenses to question what is going on.

- Justin Tucker continues to be perfect.

