What to know before the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 race at Texas Motor Speedway

The Texas Motor Speedway will host to the NASCAR Cup Series as they race in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 this weekend. .

Last year’s winner William Byron, will look to become the first driver since Kevin Harvick to repeat as champion.

Here’s everything fans need to know before the event kicks off.

When is the event?

The three-day event lasts from Friday-Sunday. The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will open the festivities with the Speedycash.com 250 race at 7:30 p.m.

At 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 Xfinity Series race will take place.

The weekend’s final race is the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 which begins at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Where can fans watch the races?

All the races will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1 (FS1)

How can fans buy tickets?

Fans can buy tickets on Texas Motor Speedway’s website. Tickets for the entire weekend, which comes with other amenities, begin at $215. Fans can buy individual race tickets for $40 on Friday and Saturday, and $79 on Sunday.

What other events are happening?

The fan zone in the EchoPark Automotive display will have live music, entertainment, prizes and games all weekend.

The Red Trouser Show will feature David Graham & Tobin Renwick as they participate in acrobatics and juggling. The show will be featured throughout the weekend at various times including Friday at 3:30 p.m., Saturday at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

On Saturday, Kyle Larson and Brad Sweet’s 410 sprint car tour will debut at Texas Motor Speedway. Fans can also see country singer Tim Dugger and his band after the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300.

All events can be found on the Texas Motor Speedway’s website.

What are the NASCAR Cup Series standings?

1. Martin Truex Jr.

2. Kyle Larson

3. Denny Hamlin

4. Ty Gibbs

5. Ryan Blaney

6. Christopher Bell

7. William Byron

8. Chase Elliott

9. Ross Chastain

10. Tyler Reddick