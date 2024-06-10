What to know about Athletes Unlimited Pro Softball AUX season for 2024

Athletes Unlimited, which is a professional women’s sports league, announced its plans to launch a traditional format softball league in May 2025.

The league currently uses a point system and rotating teams to establish an individual leaderboard.

“We need a place for these women to play and to stay,” said Jessica Mendoza, an AU advisory board member and former Stanford outfielder. “When I think about Athletes Unlimited and this next step, it's important not only because of the innovative stuff we’ve already been doing the last few years, but it is also the fact that we’re now going to bring in more fanbases along with our stars.”

The 2024 Athletes Unlimited Pro Softball AUX Season starts on June 10 and runs through June 25 at Wilkins Stadium at Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas.

Former OU softball star Jocelyn Alo will play for Athletes Unlimited in the summer of 2024. Alo remains a member of the Oklahoma City Spark.

What is the concept of Athletes Unlimited Pro Softball AUX Season

Athletes Unlimited launched in 2020 and hosts women’s softball, volleyball, basketball and lacrosse leagues.

Softball currently has two seasons, a Championship and an AUX schedule.

The AUX format consists of three series, where three team captains, which are the top three players on the leaderboard, draft new teams from the pool of 42 players after the conclusion of each series. Each roster has 14 members, including four pitchers, two catchers, four infielders, three outfielders and a designated player.

While traditional statistics are kept during the seven-inning games, individual points are also tracked. Athletes can earn points for a single, double, triple, home run, stolen base, if they are caught stealing, a walk or hit by pitch and a sacrifice fly or bunt. Pitchers can also be rewarded or penalized for recording an out or allowing an earned run.

Over the course of two weeks and 18 games, innings won, overall victories earned and individual game MVPs will also give athletes individual points. At the end of the season the player on top of the leaderboard is the champion.

The Championship season features 60 professional players that play on four rotating teams. Despite a change in the number of teams, the format and point system carries over from the AUX season.

The 30-game schedule takes place over five weeks in July and August at The Stadium at Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont, Illinois., It is the first professional sports venue in the United States dedicated solely to professional women’s sports.

All 18 AUX season games will be broadcast on the ESPN network — five on ESPN2 and 13 on ESPNU — and at least 15 games during the Championship season will be on ESPN platforms.

What former OU and OSU players in the Athletes Unlimited Pro Softball league?

Athletes Unlimited selected five players from OU and Oklahoma State during its 2024 collegiate draft.

OU had four players drafted, with infielder Tiare Jennings going third, outfielder Jayda Coleman fourth, catcher Kinzie Hansen ninth and pitcher Kelly Maxwell at 12. The Sooners had the most picks, in front of UCLA, which had the second most with two.

OSU pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl was the Cowgirls' lone draft pick at No. 10. She is the seventh OSU softball player to be drafted by Athletes Unlimited since 2021.

Jennings, Coleman, Hansen and Maxwell, who could not sign with AU until the conclusion of the 2024 season, could join former OU players Alex Storako, Keilani Ricketts, Haley Lee, Sydney Romero and Jocelyn Alo, who all signed in 2024.

Oklahoma State's Lexi Kilfoyl (8) reacts during the NCAA softball tournament Stillwater Super Regional game between the Oklahoma State Cowgirls and the Arizona Wildcats in Stillwater, Okla., Friday, May, 24, 2024.

What is next for Athletes Unlimited

After four seasons, the Athletes Unlimited Pro Softball League will add a traditional 30-game schedule alongside its Championship season in 2025.

During the first year, four teams, which will no longer rotate rosters, will travel to six to eight cities and play regular format games. The league will be city-based starting in 2026. The Championship season will occur after the conclusion of the Athletes Unlimited Pro Softball League and will keep its current format.

ESPN will be a broadcast partner of the new league and plans to carry at least 18 games exclusively.

Details about locations, schedules and competitors will be announced at a later date.

