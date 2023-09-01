What to know about ASU wide receiver Elijhah Badger

WR Elijhah Badger

Height: 6-2. Weight: 189

Hometown: Sacramento, Calif.

Class: Redshirt junior

Wide receiver Elijhah Badger #2 of the Arizona State Sun Devils carries the ball against the Colorado Buffaloes in the first quarter of a game at Folsom Field on October 29, 2022, in Boulder, Colorado.

2022: Had a breakthrough season with 70 catches for 866 yards and 7 touchdowns in 12 games. Recorded career bests of eight catches for 137 yards in win at Colorado. Also had six catches for 118 yards in loss at Stanford. Was responsible for 41 of ASU’s 145 first downs by passing last year (28.3 percent) - the 33rd-most first downs among FBS receivers over the regular season. His 25 missed tackles forced were tops among Pac-12 receivers and second among all FBS receivers during the regular season. He had 24 explosive receptions (15+ yards) on the season, good for 23rd among FBS receivers in the regular season and third in the Pac-12

Personal: Prepped at Folsom HS (California) where he recorded 183 catches, 52 touchdowns and 3,398 receiving yards over three years on varsity. Was a four-star prospect by multiple recruiting services. Came to ASU in 2020 but did not play that year because he was not academically eligible. Goes into the 2023 season having played in 24 games with a total of 77 catches for 927 yards and 7 touchdowns. Majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies (Real Estate and Media Analysis).

Social media: @elijhahbadger2 on X.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What to know about Arizona State WR Elijhah Badger