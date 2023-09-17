What to know about ASU defensive lineman Michael Matus

DL Michael Matus

Height: 6-2. Weight: 261

Hometown: Katy, Texas

Class: Fifth-year senior

2022: Missed entire season due to a torn ACL sustained in fall camp.

Anthonie Cooper (96) and Michael Matus (91) work through drills at Sun Devils football practice at the Kajikawa Practice fields on July 31, 2023, in Tempe.

Personal: Is the most veteran player on the squad, arriving in 2018 when he red-shirted and served on the scout team. Best year was 2021 when he had 28 tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss and a fumble recovery. Helped lead Katy High School to a 12-1 record and finish the season as the No. 19 team in the country according to MaxPrep’s Xcellent Top-25 rankings and the No. 3 team in Texas. Consensus three-star prospect across major recruiting publications. Ranked as the No. 32 strong-side defensive end in the nation by 24/7, listed as the No. 38 weak-side DE by Rivals, and No. 59 DE overall by ESPN. Has degree in business administration.

Social media: @MichaelMatus91 on X (formerly Twitter); michael.matus on Instagram.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic