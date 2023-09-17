What to know about ASU defensive lineman Michael Matus
DL Michael Matus
Height: 6-2. Weight: 261
Hometown: Katy, Texas
Class: Fifth-year senior
2022: Missed entire season due to a torn ACL sustained in fall camp.
Personal: Is the most veteran player on the squad, arriving in 2018 when he red-shirted and served on the scout team. Best year was 2021 when he had 28 tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss and a fumble recovery. Helped lead Katy High School to a 12-1 record and finish the season as the No. 19 team in the country according to MaxPrep’s Xcellent Top-25 rankings and the No. 3 team in Texas. Consensus three-star prospect across major recruiting publications. Ranked as the No. 32 strong-side defensive end in the nation by 24/7, listed as the No. 38 weak-side DE by Rivals, and No. 59 DE overall by ESPN. Has degree in business administration.
Social media: @MichaelMatus91 on X (formerly Twitter); michael.matus on Instagram.
