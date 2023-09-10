What to know about ASU defensive back Ro Torrence

DB Ro Torrence

Height: 6-3. Weight: 197

Hometown: Bessemer, Alabama

Class: Redshirt junior

September 1, 2022; Tempe, Arizona; USA; ASU defensive back Ro Torrence (9) lines up against NAU during a game at Sun Devil Stadium.

2022: Finished with 36 tackles, 1 interception and team-high 8 breakups. Allowed just 20 receptions in coverage last season, the lowest tally among Pac-12 corners with at least 300 snaps played in coverage in the regular season and the 14th-lowest tally among all FBS corners. Allowed just 225 yards to receivers in coverage this season, the lowest in the Pac-12 regular season and 16th-lowest tally in the FBS. His 0.72 yards allowed per coverage snap was fourth in the Pac-12 and 31st in the FBS He allowed just four plays over 15 yards against him, tied for sixth-lowest in the FBS regular season.

Personal: Last year was first at ASU after transferring from Auburn where he saw limited action. Came to Auburn after two years at Hutchinson CC (Kansas) where he was NJCAA and KJCCC Defensive Player of the Year for team that won national championship. Allowed only one player to catch a pass against him in the regular season and finished with 28 total tackles, six passes broken up and one interception, which came in the NJCAA title game. Had 36 tackles, 4 interceptions and 23 catches for 599 yards and 5 TD as a senior at Bessemer City High for School. Majoring in liberal studies. Favorite NFL player is Lamar Jackson

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What to know about Arizona State defensive back Ro Torrence