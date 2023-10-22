What to know about Arkansas football's new OC Kenny Guiton

A former college quarterback under Tom Herman with experience working alongside Kendal Briles is Arkansas football's new offensive coordinator.

The Razorbacks relieved Dan Enos of his play-calling duties Sunday afternoon, just eight games into Enos' second tenure at Arkansas. The Razorbacks sit 2-6 on the season with a sputtering offense that ranks 119th in total offense this season and 114th in rushing offense.

Wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton will be Sam Pittman's offensive coordinator for the remainder of the season. Guiton joined the Razorbacks' staff in 2021. Below is a look at Guiton's career journey to this point.

Quarterback for Ohio State football

Guiton played quarterback at Ohio State from 2009-13, appearing in 22 games while throwing for 893 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Notably, during the 2012 season, Guiton came in for an injured Braxton Miller and led the Buckeyes to a 29-22 comeback win over Purdue in overtime. Ohio State finished the 2012 season a perfect 12-0.

As a senior, Guiton started two games and played in eight total, completing 69 percent of his passes and tossing 14 touchdowns for the 12-2 Buckeyes. Guiton's final two seasons came with Tom Herman as the Ohio State offensive coordinator. Herman is now the head coach at Florida Atlantic after previously serving as the head coach at Texas and Houston.

Coaching career starts in Texas

Guiton started his coaching journey as a graduate assistant at Houston from 2015-16, working under Herman. Guiton eventually became Houston's wide receivers coach in 2017 under head coach Major Applewhite and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles.

More: After a sixth-straight loss, has Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman lost the fans?

After a successful run with the Cougars, Guiton spent the next two years at two different schools. He was the Louisiana Tech wide receivers coach in 2019 before holding the same position at Colorado State in 2020. The Rams only played four games in the COVID-shortened season.

Time at Arkansas

From there, Guiton rejoined Briles and arrived in Fayetteville as the Arkansas wide receivers coach.

His first season with the Hogs was a memorable one with the team winning nine games, including the Outback Bowl. Wide receiver Treylon Burks took another step forward in 2021 under Guiton’s supervision, earning First-Team All-SEC from both the league’s coaches and the Associated Press.

More: Sam Pittman makes stunning admission as Arkansas football coach embraces hot seat | Toppmeyer

Guiton took an unproven group in 2022 and turned them into a productive unit for an offense that topped 6,000 total yards for just the third time in school history. The Hogs relied on a pair of transfers to lead the way with Jadon Haselwood hauling in the most passes and Matt Landers putting up the most yards and touchdowns.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: What to know about Arkansas football's new OC Kenny Guiton