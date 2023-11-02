We know Arkansas, but what about Florida? What are the Gators planning Saturday?

Florida isn’t scared of Arkansas. They aren’t in 2023. They haven’t been ever.

That doesn’t mean, however, Arkansas is about to walk into a beatdown on Saturday in Gainesville.

Things are tenuous in the Natural State for the flagship school. The Razorbacks have lost six straight football games and offensive coordinator Dan Enos was fired the day after the last loss, replaced by the 30-something former wide receivers coach.

Hopes are high for Kenny Guiton, a man Pittman said had perhaps the most intellectual mind among his staffers, but counting on the Hogs to win in The Swamp in a year where the chaos has been constant might be a bit much.

Arkansas has never won a football game in Gainesville. In fact, Arkansas has a grand total of two wins over Florida in history. If No. 3 were to come Saturday, the Razorbacks fan base wouldn’t know what to do.

It could, anyway. Florida has its own issues. Granted, none are as pressing as Arkansas’, but to say Gators fans are – ahem – swimming this year, no. Let’s take a quick look at what’s going on with the blue-and-orange.

Florida passing game is scary

Florida was 77th in FBS in passing last year with first-round NFL draft pick Anthony Richardson running the show. It’s a bit surprising the Gators have improved under so-called game manager Graham Mertz.

Florida is 36th this year, throwing more than 270 yards a game. And Mertz is efficient, too, as his 14-to-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio is bested only by LSU’s Jayden Daniels.

Florida's whole offense has been as good as Arkansas' defense

Actually, the Gators whole offense is good, another oddity for Florida in recent seasons. With Mertz taking command, the Gators have averaged 411 yards per game to rank 51st in FBS.

That Arkansas defense that’s been so good this year? The Hogs rank 33rd in FBS. That’s 20 spots better, certainly, but not the massive difference between Arkansas’ defense and its offense, at least.

Florida's crazy fans are just as crazy as Arkansas'

Remember how Pittman spent two straight weeks talking about the mess that is social media? Florida is dealing with the same thing.

The Gators are good, but they aren’t great. They aren’t nearly great enough for a fan base that has seen Florida in the national title hunt several times in the last 30 years. As such, it’s been tough on Gators players, avoiding getting into arguments with the kooks.

Gators best defender lost for the year turns out

Shemar James leads Florida with 54 tackles, including 5 1/2 for-loss. He won’t increase that number, though, after undergoing surgery on his knee Wednesday.

The issue, coach Billy Napier said, was one that has lingered since high school. James tweaked his knee last week before it went on him in the fourth quarter of the Gators’ loss to Georgia.

