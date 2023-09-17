What to know about Arizona State defensive lineman BJ Green
DL B.J. Green
Height: 6-1. Weight: 256
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Class: Junior
2022: Registered 13 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks, being used primarily in third down, pass rush situations. Despite playing fewer snaps than most still was fourth among FBS interior linemen with 11 QB hits and his 37 total quarterback pressures were 10th among FBS interior linemen. He generated a QB pressure on 22.4 percent of his pass-rushing snaps - the-third best tally of any defensive lineman in the FBS (min. 150 pass rush snaps) and four percentage points better than any other FBS interior lineman.
Personal: Came to ASU as a walk-on in 2021 because his godfather knew then DL coach Robert Rodriguez. Saw some playing time then as a true freshman due to injuries ASU had in the position group. Majoring in mechanical engineering. Rivals rated him as a three-star prospect and the No. 84 overall prospect in Georgia out of Prince Avenue Christian School, leading leading the Wolverines to their first-ever State Championship. A 2020 Georgia Public Broadcasting All-State Honorable Mention selection.
Social media: @bjgreenII on X (formerly twitter); bjgreenll on Instagram
