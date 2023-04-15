Get to know Andrew Beck: The Texans’ answer to Kyle Juszczyk?

In serious need of more offensive talent after their dreadful 2022 campaign, the Houston Texans searched far and wide for the best free agents that could bolster the unit next season.

Enter former Denver Broncos tight end-fullback Andrew Beck, who may prove to be one of the team’s most versatile offensive assets in 2023 after making a name for himself as a gritty blocker in the Centennial State.

Broncos Wire editor Jon Heath detailed Beck’s highs and lows from his 51-game tenure with the Broncos from 2019-22. Here is why Beck could play a pivotal role in new offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik’s scheme.

What was Beck's biggest strength last season?

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Beck is something of an enigma entering his fourth season in the NFL, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Listed as a fullback, perhaps his most intriguing quality is Beck’s flexibility to play the tight end position as well, often being put in motion out of the backfield against unsuspecting defenses.

“His versatility makes him a great weapon,” Heath said. “The Broncos used him primarily as a blocker, but he is very capable as a receiver as well, a skillset that can be used in creative ways. Houston will likely use him in a blocking fullback role, and he could occasionally be used in the passing game as well.”

Whoever takes over under center for the Texans in 2023 will have a steady target out of the backfield in Beck, which could be a boon for a quarterback in their first year under DeMeco Ryans, especially if they are a rookie. Watch for Beck to make his presence felt early and often when Dameon Pierce lights up the stat sheet and opponents are hedging their bets to stop the run.

What was Beck's role in Denver's offense?

texans-free-agency-breaking-down-andrew-beck-contract

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

The bulk of Beck’s experience has come as a blocker to this point in his career, but Heath told us that the tape of his receiving abilities doesn’t lie. He pointed to one game from the 2022 season in particular as indicative of what Beck can do in pattern as part of the passing game.

Story continues

“He was a blocker more often than not,” Heath explained, “but he was more than capable of making plays as a receiver when given opportunities like [the ones] he was [given] against the Seahawks last season.”

Denver may have lost this Week 1 matchup, but it wasn’t for lack of effort on Beck’s part. In addition to his role as a lead blocker for the Broncos’ running game, Beck racked up 52 yards on just two catches in the game, highlighting his receiving ability.

Projecting Beck's development in 2023

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Fullbacks rarely get much love from NFL fans given their diminished role in the modern game, but Heath seemed optimistic that Beck might be able to buck that trend in 2023. Though he made it clear that he likely wouldn’t make or break the Texans’ offense next season, Heath was bullish on Beck’s trajectory.

“Beck has never topped more than nine receptions in a single season and he could easily top that total in Houston if the Texans get him involved as an H-back or fullback in the passing game,” Heath said. “Catching 15-20 passes in a Kyle Juszczyk-type of role wouldn’t make Beck a household name, but it would be a breakout season for him.”

Given the state of their roster after their abysmal 2022 season, the Texans needed all the help they could get on offense, and seem to have found a potential impact player at one of the sport’s most overlooked positions. Beck might not get on the cover of Madden for his efforts in 2023, but he just might be able to win the hearts of the Houston faithful with his gritty production.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire