What to know about the AmFam Championship: Wisconsin players, TV schedule, ticket info

The American Family Insurance Championship will be held this weekend at University Ridge Golf Course for the final time, as Steve Stricker’s tournament moves to his redesign at TPC Wisconsin next year.

The PGA Tour Champions event has been held at the University of Wisconsin’s home course since the tournament began in 2016, and Stricker is the defending champion after setting a tournament record with an 18-under 198 last summer.

After a six-win 2023, Stricker has yet to hoist a trophy in seven starts on the PGA Tour Champions thus far in 2024 – but he has six top-10s.

Steve Stricker watches another player's putt on the 16th green during the first round of the 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores Golf Club on Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Benton Harbor, MI.

Jerry Kelly, the only two-time winner of the AmFam Championship, has not won since 2022. In 10 starts this season he has five top-10 finishes.

Following Stricker's dominating performance on the tour last season, the wealth has been spread out a bit more at the start of this year. Stephen Ames is the only player to win twice and notable names such as Ernie Els, Padraig Harrington and Retief Goosen have all claimed victories.

Here is what you need to know about this year’s AmFam Championship:

How many Wisconsin natives are playing?

5: Along with Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly, Skip Kendall, Mario Tiziani and Michael Crowley are also in the field. Crowley is a PGA of America professional out of Morningstar Golfers Club in Waukesha.

How to watch the AmFam Championship

Friday: 6-8 p.m. (tape delay) on the Golf Channel (all three days of the event)

Saturday: 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Sunday: 1:30-4:30 p.m.*Note: Fans on site can watch each of Steve Stricker’s shots through all three rounds.

How many major champions are playing?

11

How many of Hall of Famers are playing?

4: Ernie Els, Colin Montgomerie, José María Olazábal and Vijay Singh.

What is the tournament purse?

$2.4 million

Who has won the AmFam Championship?

Steve Stricker: 2023

Thongchai Jaidee: 2022

Jerry Kelly: 2020, 2019

Scott McCarron: 2018

Fred Couples: 2017

Kirk Triplett: 2016

How to buy tickets

All ticket options can be viewed and purchased at www.amfamchampionship.com. Adult general admission is $25 while fans aged 50 and older can purchase a ticket for $20. Youths an enter free with a paid adult. First responders along with active duty, reserve and retired military personnel can also get in free.

Steve Stricker waves to the crowd as he walks with his wife and caddie Nicki Stricker on the 18th fairway during the final round of the American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge Golf Club on June 11, 2023, in Madison,

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: What to know about AmFam Championship: Players, TV schedule, tickets