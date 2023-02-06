Get to know Alabama’s new DC Kevin Steele

Just moments ago it was announced that Nick Saban had decided on a new defensive coordinator for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

After a search that seemed to last an eternity, coach Saban settled on a familiar name in Kevin Steele.

Kevin Steele’s name should ring a bell for Crimson Tide fans and SEC football fans in general.

Steele has a plethora of coaching experience within the SEC and with Alabama and you have to believe that his familiarity with the conference and with coach Saban helped him land the job with the Tide.

Steele will now be packing his bags in Miami to make the move to Tuscaloosa.

Let’s get to know a little more about coach Steele.

Steele was Saban's first DC at Alabama

Kevin Steele arrived at Alabama for the first time in 2007 when coach Saban took over the Crimson Tide. Despite being limited in talent, Alabama would finish 27th in points per game.

Steele spent three seasons as Clemson's DC

Steele would call plays for Clemson from 2009-2011 where the Tigers would finish 24th, 13th, and then an abysmal 81st in points per game.

Steele would spend one season as LSU's DC

Steele would get another shot in the SEC this time with the LSU Tigers. LSU would finish 41st in points per game at 24.3.

Steele was Auburn's DC for five seasons

Coach Steele even spent time with Alabama’s arch-rivals in the Auburn Tigers from 2016-2020. The Tigers would finish 7th, 11th, 14th, 17th, and 38th in points per game under Steele.

Steele spent last season as Miami's DC

Steele spent the 2022 season with another former Saban assistant, Mario Cristobal, in Miami serving as the Hurricanes’ defensive coordinator. It was a bit of a struggle all the way for Miami in 2022 as the Hurricanes finished 69th in points per game defensively.

