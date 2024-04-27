What to know ahead of National Lacrosse League Playoffs at Pechanga Arena

What to know ahead of National Lacrosse League Playoffs at Pechanga Arena

Video Above: President & CEO of the San Diego Seals talks preparations ahead of National Lacrosse League Playoffs

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — The San Diego Seals are opening the 2024 National Lacrosse League (NLL) Playoffs this weekend at the Pechanga Arena, and fans can get discounted tickets while military families can go to the playoff game for free.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) Playoffs.

The No. 2 seed Seals will take on the No. 7 seed Panther City Lacrosse Club at the Pechanga Arena at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are available online at sealslax.com.

Other quarterfinal games include: the No. 1 seed (Toronto) vs. No. 8 (Rochester); No. 3 (Albany) vs. No. 6 (Halifax); and No. 4 (Buffalo) vs. No. 5 (Georgia). The playoffs will proceed with a bracket-style advance towards the NLL finals, after the league did away with separate conferences this season in favor of single-table standings.

The quarterfinal round will be single elimination, while the semi-finals and finals will continue to be a best-of-three series.

Saturday night’s game will not be broadcast on local television in San Diego, but will be available to be streamed on ESPN+.

Players to watch — Wes Berg, Austin Staats, Trevor Baptiste, Chris Origlieri, and Kyle Rubisch.

Visit the San Diego Seals’ Facebook page for discounted playoff tickets.

Military families can enjoy free tickets for the playoff game as the San Diego Seals and Bret Michaels have teamed up to offer all active duty, veteran, and retired service members and their families complimentary tickets for the San Diego Seals’ first playoff game of the 2024 Season. There is a limit of 4 tickets per household.

Fans can also enjoy the 1st Round Playoff Quarterfinal game in style with a $20 Punch Bowl Social ticket that includes a game ticket, a roundtrip ride on a party bus from Punch Bowl Social to the arena, along with happy hour specials with a complimentary shooter for Seals fans.

Visit sealslax.com to purchase tickets, for the full schedule, the latest San Diego Seals news and more.

