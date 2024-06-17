‘From What I Know’ – Agent Opens Up On Tottenham Hotspur’s Defender Hunt

‘From What I Know’ – Agent Opens Up On Tottenham Hotspur’s Defender Hunt

Agent Florin Manea has commented on Tottenham Hotspur’s search for a new defender amid Spurs being linked with Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are tipped to bolster their defensive options in the summer ahead of next term, despite already doing so in January.

In the winter transfer window they did business with Manea, who took his client Radu Dragusin to Tottenham from Genoa.

Dragusin has struggled to command regular starts at Tottenham, but Manea remains convinced about his ability, even amid Spurs being linked with Calafiori.

He admits Tottenham are looking for a defender, but thinks that should not bother Dragusin.

Asked about the link, Manea said via Italian outlet TuttoJuve: “From what I know, Spurs are not looking for a pure central defender, they are more looking for a flexible defender.

“In any case Dragusin is ready for anything, he is not afraid of competition.

“I’m not worried because such a strong defender cannot be stopped, his growth cannot be slowed down.

“However, Tottenham have always placed trust in him and in Serie A he has faced very strong attackers.

“The only one who seriously put him in difficulty was Lautaro but we’re talking about when Dragusin played for Salernitana.”

Calafiori had an impressive season at Bologna and helped the club to secure Champions League football for next season.

The 22-year-old came through the youth set-up at Roma, but joined Bologna after a spell in Switzerland at FC Basel.