What to know about 48th annual Bellin Run activities that begin Friday; 5K, 10K are Saturday

GREEN BAY - The 48th annual Bellin Run is back this weekend with all of its classic activities.

It's on track to have more competition than last year's race, with the number of runners up this year, said Randy Van Straten, race director. As of Wednesday morning, there were 7,040 people signed up, he said, and there's still time to register.

"We're trending between 5 and 10% up from last year," Van Straten said.

Pulaski's very own Olympian Deedra Irwin will be part of the race, along with defending champion and three-time Bellin Run champion Jared Ward. In 2022, Irwin placed seventh in the biathlon at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Jared Ward of Utah crosses the finish line, winning the Bellin Run 10k on June 10, 2023.

The 5K race, which started last year, will be part of the race again this year to make the course available to more people and kids.

"It gets more kids into running and makes it doable for many of our community members," Van Straten said.

The schedule and locations are the same as previous years. Here's your rundown on what you need to know about registration, the activities, and how to follow your runners.

Can I still register?

Yes. Registration will be available until Friday night. You can register online until 2:30 p.m. Friday for $45. In-person registration will be open during the Health and Fitness Expo from 3-8 p.m. Friday at Astor Park, 1100 Porlier St., for $50. You won't be able to sign up the day of the race Saturday.

Bellin Run participants at the start of the race on June 10, 2023, in Green Bay.

Friday's schedule

All the following Friday activities are at Astor Park.

3-8 p.m.: Registration and packet pickup

3-8 p.m.: Health and Fitness Expo with booths on training, nutrition, fitness equipment, vendors

3-7 p.m.: Children's activities including face painting, magic tricks, obstacle courses, and mascots

4:30-7:30 p.m.: All-you-can-eat pasta dinner for $9 for adults and $4 for kids 12 and under

4-4:30 p.m.: Elite athlete autographs

5 p.m.: TRIUMPH Mile of Greatness

6 p.m.: Children's Run

Saturday's schedule

6:15-7:45 a.m.: Packet pickup, Astor Park

7:30-8 a.m.: Corral staging at 744 S. Webster Ave.

7:50 a.m.: National anthem

7:53 a.m.: myTEAM TRIUMPH start

8 a.m.: Start for 10K and 5K

8:30 a.m.: Entertainment and refreshments, Astor Park

10:45 a.m.: Awards ceremony, Astor Park

Runners celebrate as they cross the finish line of the 2023 Bellin Run on June 10, 2023.

What is the weather forecast for the Bellin Run?

According to the National Weather Service Green Bay:

Friday: High near 70, with wind gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday: Low of 54 overnight. High of 71 Saturday, with a 30% chance of showers after 1 p.m.

What is the race route?

The 5K and 10K both start and finish on Webster Avenue in front of Bellin Hospital. The 10K goes through streets of Green Bay and Allouez. It goes down Webster Avenue, turns left on Greene Avenue, back up East River Drive, around Allouez Optimist Park, until it ends at Bellin Hospital.

The 5K starts on Webster Avenue, turns left on Beaupre Street, and returns on Baird Street.

A map with restrooms, water stations, entertainment, and the course routes is at bellinrun.com.

How can I follow runners?

Anyone can track the runners and get results on the TLM Racing app. The Bellin Run website will also post unofficial results the morning of the race and the complete results later in the day.

How to volunteer

About 1,000 volunteers help out during the race. You can sign up for different activities at bellinrun.com/volunteer.

What roads will be closed for the Bellin Run?

From 2-8 p.m. Friday:

Clay Street: from Porlier Street to Eliza Street.

Porlier Street: from Clay Street to Roosevelt Street.

Eliza Street: from Clay Street to Roosevelt Street.

Roosevelt Street: from Porlier Street to Eliza Street.

Starting at 4 a.m. Saturday, road closures include:

4 a.m.-noon: Clay Street from East Mason Street to Eliza Street.

4 a.m.-noon: Porlier Street from Webster Avenue to Roosevelt Street.

4 a.m.-noon: Eliza Street from Webster Avenue to Roosevelt Street.

4 a.m.-noon: Webster Avenue from East Mason Street to Porlier Street.

7:45 a.m.-9 a.m.: Beaupre Street from Webster Avenue to Libal Street.

7:45 a.m.-10 a.m.: Webster Avenue from Porlier Street to Greene Avenue.

8 a.m.-9:45 a.m.: Greene Avenue from Webster Avenue to East River Drive.

8 a.m.-10:15 a.m.: East River Drive from Greene Avenue to St. Joseph Street.

8 a.m.-10:15 a.m.: St. Joseph Street from East River Drive to Libal Street.

8 a.m.-10:30 a.m.: Libal Street and Baird Street from St. Joseph Street to Garland Street.

8 a.m.-10:30 a.m.: Garland Street from Baird Street to Irwin Avenue.

8 a.m.-10:30 a.m.: Irwin Avenue from Garland Street to Hastings Street.

8 a.m.-10:45 a.m.: Hastings Street from Baird Street to S. Clay Street.

What if I need to get to Bellin Hospital, not the Bellin Run?

Bellin Health recommends the following detours to access Bellin and St. Vincent hospitals:

From the west on Mason Street: Monroe Avenue/downtown exit, turn right on Monroe Avenue, left on Porlier Street and left on Van Buren Street to the emergency rooms.

From the east on Mason Street: Monroe Avenue/downtown exit, turn left on Monroe Avenue, left on Porlier Street and left on Van Buren Street to access the emergency rooms.

From the north on Webster Avenue: Turn right on Chicago Street, left on Monroe Avenue, left on Porlier Street and left on Van Buren Street to access the emergency rooms.

From the south: Go north on Riverside Drive/State 57/Monroe Avenue, then turn right on Porlier Street and left on Van Buren Street to access the emergency rooms.

Contact Benita Mathew at bmathew@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Here's what you need to know about this weekend's 2024 Bellin Run