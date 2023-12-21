What to know about the 22 players in South Dakota's early signing day class

Dec. 20—VERMILLION — On the heels of a 10-3 season, the University of South Dakota football team announced its 2024 early signing day class Wednesday afternoon.

The group consists of 19 high school recruits and three four-year transfers. The high school class includes nine offensive players, nine defensive players and one special teams player. Five players players hail from Nebraska, and three players each are from South Dakota, Florida and Colorado.

According to coach Bob Nielson, the success the Coyotes had on the field this season greatly impacted the 2024 class in a positive way.

"Winning's important," Nielson said in an interview on Wednesday. "You want young men that want to get a great education. You want young men that are excited about playing championship-caliber football and with the success that we had this year, that just demonstrated to you the young men that we're working with in the recruiting process that this was a place that's got the best of both."

Here's what to know about each of the incoming players:

Jacob Arop, offensive lineman, Bellevue West High (Neb.)

Arop, a 6-foot-6, 275-pound offensive tackle was a three-star recruit by 247 sports. He received offers from Wyoming, Montana and Northern Iowa, and a preferred walk-on offer from Nebraska.

Adrian Hawkins, offensive line, Monmouth

Hawkins appeared in nine games along the offensive line at FCS-level Monmouth this season, and joins USD with two years of eligibility. While in the portal, the 6-foot-6 tackle also received offers from North Texas, Wofford and Wagner.

Sam Hawker, offensive lineman, Monona Grove High (Wisc.)

At 6-foot-9 tall, and 295 pounds, Hawker will provide plenty of height to the offensive line group. The Madison native also received offers from Valparaiso and Wisconsin-Eau Claire, and preferred walk-on offers from Wisconsin and Miami.

Brendon Crispe, offensive lineman, Arapahoe High (Colo.)

Crispe, a Centennial, Colorado native, is listed at 6-foot-9 and 290 pounds. He earned first team all-state honors at the Class 5A level this season.

Tommy Meckna, wide receiver, Elkhorn North High (Neb.)

Meckna recorded 26 receptions for 509 receiving yards and seven touchdowns as a senior. The 6-foot-3 Omaha product also received offers from Northwest Missouri State and Augustana.

Jamal Streeter, wide receiver, Port Charlotte High (Fla.)

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Port Charlotte, Florida native caught 41 passes for 536 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior. He also received offers from Indiana, Florida A&M and Florida International, among others.

Caden Frey, tight end, Red Cloud High (Neb.)

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound tight end caught 50 catches for 797 yards and 15 touchdowns his senior seasons, en route to first team all-state honors. The Red Cloud, Nebraska native is also a beekeeper.

Mason Cowgill, tight end, Erie High (Colo.)

Joining the caravan of Colorado players is a 6-foot-4, 225 pound tight end from Erie, Colorado. Cowgill helped Erie High win the 4A state championship game, and earned first team all-state honors.

Dreavin Hodge, running back, Sioux Falls Lincoln

Hodge is one of three in-state recruits who signed with USD Wednesday. The 6-foot, 190-pound 11AAA state champion back garnered first team all-state honors this season.

Nick Mayfield, quarterback, Eisenhower High, (Ill.)

Mayfield joins the Coyotes after producing head-turning numbers as a senior. The 6-foot-2 Blue Island, Illinois native was 101 of 185 passing for 1906 yards and 26 touchdowns, and ran for 835 yards and 12 touchdowns on 61 carries.

Jonathan Bunce, linebacker, St. Thomas

The Coyotes nabbed a two-time all-Pioneer League first team graduate student from St. Thomas in the transfer portal on Wednesday. Bunce, who recorded 57 tackles and 5.5 sacks this season, has a final year of eligibility and will help bolster a linebacker room that graduated three contributing players.

Crew Heier, linebacker, West Central (S.D.)

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound athlete that announced his verbal commitment to USD in July and made it official Wednesday. Heier earned 11A all-conference honors as a linebacker and tight end at West Central. He also had an offer from North Dakota.

Lincoln Adams, linebacker, Lake Zurich High (Ill.)

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound linebacker joins the Coyotes after garnering first team all-conference honors as a senior linebacker and running back. The Lake Zurich, Illinois native also received an offer from Eastern Illinois.

Beau Ryan, linebacker, Westside (Neb.)

One of five Nebraska natives who signed with USD Wednesday, Ryan finished his senior season with 70 tackles and four sacks, and won a state championship at Westside. The Omaha native is listed at 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds.

Quinton Moore Jr., linebacker, Lake Gibson High (Fla.)

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Lakeland, Florida native is one of three Florida natives that signed Wednesday. He also had an offer from Lehigh.

Jaheim Williams, defensive back, Miramar High (Fla.)

Williams is the latest Miramar High product to come to Vermillion, joining Coyote defensive backs Myles Harden, Josiah Ganues and Tim White. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound Hollywood, Florida native recorded 21 tackles and four interceptions his senior season. He had offers from Appalachian State, Western Kentucky, Chattanooga and Lehigh.

Mikey Munn, defensive back, Windsor High (Colo.)

Munn recorded 78 tackles and 12 interceptions in his senior season. The Windsor, Colorado native, who is listed 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, earned first team all-state honors.

Dawson Sechser, defensive back, Sioux Falls Jefferson

Sechser, who earned first team all-state honors at defensive back for the Cavaliers this season, is one of three in-state high schoolers who signed with USD Wednesday. Sechser also received a preferred walk-on offer from North Dakota, and had offers from Sioux Falls and Northern State.

Carter Hooper, defensive line, UConn

Hooper, a 6-foot-5, 266-pound Toronto, Ontario native recorded 14 tackles for the Huskies this season. He comes to Vermillion with two years of eligibility. In the portal, Hooper also received offers from Southeastern Louisiana, New Hampshire, Indiana State, among others.

Evan Adams, defensive line, Kuemper Catholic High (Iowa)

The Carroll, Iowa native is the younger brother of former Coyote volleyball player Aimee Adams. Listed at 6-foot-4 inches and 240 pounds, he picked USD over Northern Iowa.

Jeffrey "JT" Brands, defensive line, Oakland-Craig High (Neb.)

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 265 pounds, Brands received a number of Division II offers and also garnered some interest from Wyoming. The Oakland, Nebraska native was named first team all-state by the Lincoln Journal-Star.

Sam Parks, kicker, Maize South High (Kan.)

Park will join the Coyotes' special teams unit after an impressive senior year. The Maize, Kansas native made kicks from 51 yards, 49-yards and 41-yards this season, and earned first team all-state honors.