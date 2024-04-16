What to know for 2024 WNBA season: Debuts for Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, how to watch

Teams added their final pieces Monday night in the 2024 WNBA draft, paving the way for what is expected to be one of the most – if not the most – highly-anticipated WNBA seasons in the league's history.

The WNBA held its inaugural season in 1997 and has seen star players come through its teams, but an explosion of interest and enthusiasm in women's basketball has generated a massive amount of buzz ahead of this season.

The face of that buzz is Caitlin Clark, the Indiana Fever rookie guard who broke the NCAA all-time scoring record in college basketball in both the women's and men's game. Still, Clark is entering a league loaded with star power, including New York Liberty forward and 2023 Most Valuable Player Breanna Stewart, Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson and Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 WNBA season.

Apr 15, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Caitlin Clark poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after she is selected with the number one overall pick to the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

When does the WNBA 2024 season start?

The first game of the 2024 WNBA preseason will be Friday, May 3, when the Indiana Fever take on the Dallas Wings at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. After that, there will be preseason games every day through May 11, with the exception of May 6, when there are no games scheduled.

The WNBA regular season begins with a four-game slate Tuesday, May 14. Each team will play 40 games in their respective seasons. The league's regular season runs through Sept. 19, when all 12 franchises are in action over a six-game slate.

When is Caitlin Clark's first WNBA game?

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, the former Iowa Hawkeyes star who was the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 WNBA draft, is scheduled to make her WNBA debut the night that the regular season opens, Tuesday, May 14. The Fever play the Connecticut Sun at 7:30 p.m. ET that evening at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, with the game televised nationally on ESPN2.

Clark is scheduled to make her preseason debut Friday, May 3, when the Fever travel to face the Wings. Her second preseason game will be at home, Friday, May 10, when Indiana hosts the Atlanta Dream. Both Fever preseason games are available on WNBA League Pass.

Clark will be the showcase of the WNBA television schedule in 2024; the Fever will have 36 of their 40 regular-season games available on linear television or streaming services.

When is Angel Reese's first WNBA game?

Former LSU forward Angel Reese, the Chicago Sky's No. 7 overall selection in the 2024 WNBA draft, is scheduled to make her WNBA debut Wednesday, May 15, when the Sky travel to face the Wings at 8 p.m. ET at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. That game will be available on WNBA League Pass.

Reese is also scheduled to appear in a pair of preseason games, Saturday, May 4, when the Sky travel to Minnesota to face the Lynx and Tuesday, May 7, when the Sky host the New York Liberty.

How can I watch WNBA games?

Fans can catch all the WNBA action through several ways. The WNBA has a League Pass offering that gives fans streaming access to every single game. The WNBA also has several broadcast partners: ABC, ESPN and ESPN 2, Amazon Prime Video, CBS and CBS Sports Network, NBA TV and Ion Television.

Who won the 2023 WNBA Finals?

The Las Vegas Aces, led by coach Becky Hammon, are the reigning two-time WNBA Finals champions. The Aces have posted a combined 60-16 (.789) record over the last two regular seasons.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When does WNBA season start? Caitlin Clark's debut, how to watch, more