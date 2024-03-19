Know your 2024 USC football roster: Running Backs

USC football is Running Back U, and when Lincoln Riley’s offense is hitting on all cylinders it incorporates an consistent run game into the flow of play. Riley’s teams in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 at Oklahoma averaged more than 200 yards per game with guys like Kennedy Brooks, Rodney Anderson, Joe Mixon, and Samaje Perine.

This year’s running back room is full of talent and each back brings something special to the team, but it is an inexperienced group with only one back having more than 20 rushing attempts in a career. Anthony Jones Jr. is the new Trojan running backs coach. He is known for developing NFL talent in the backfield, so it will be interesting to see who will make their mark and emerge from this group in the fall.

Here is a brief look at each of the 2024 Trojan scholarship running backs with the projected pre-spring camp depth chart at the end.

Quinten Joyner

Joyner got on the field six times in 2023 and he made the most of each outing. He had 125 yards on 18 attempts with a 47 yard touchdown run against the Nevada Wolfpack, previewing his home run threat ability every time he touches the ball.

Jo'Quavious "Woody" Marks

The 5-foot-10, 210 pound Marks transferred to USC to play his fifth season of college ball after becoming the Mississippi State Bulldog’s all time reception leader with 214 catches. His soft hands, explosive burst and solid pass blocking make him a valued commodity in Riley’s offense.

A'Marion Petersen

Bryan Jackson

