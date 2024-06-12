Get To Know Your 2024 Pit Spitters
Jun. 12—NAME — Carter Hain
AGE: 21
HOMETOWN: Scottsdale, Arizona
COLLEGE: Oakland University
POSITION: 2B, 1B
WALKUP SONG: "The Chain" by Fleetwood Mac
HOST FAMILY: The Borzciks
Other than baseball, what sport or game do you wish you were better at?: Golf
What are three things that make you happy?: Food, baseball, dogs
What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: Jersey Mike's club sub on the grill
What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "My House" by Flo Rida
Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Ketel Marte
If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: Something for our veterans
What is your dream car that you'd like to own?: Ford Raptor
What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: Breaking Bad
NAME: Vahn Lackey
AGE: 18
HOMETOWN: Suwanee, Georgia
COLLEGE: Georgia Tech
POSITION: C, UTL
WALKUP SONG: "Hakuna Matata" by Gunna
HOST FAMILY: The Ooleys
Other than baseball, what sport or game do you wish you were better at?: Basketball
What are three things that make you happy?: Basketball, going to the lake, eating
What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: The White Widow from Cheba Hut in Atlanta
What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "Upside Down" by Jack Johnson
Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Gabriel Moreno
If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: St. Jude
What is your dream car you'd like to own?: A matte black G Wagon with teal calipers
What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: Manifest
NAME: Nick Powers
AGE: 23
HOMETOWN: Flushing, Michigan
COLLEGE: Michigan State University
POSITION: P
WALKOUT SONG: "Square Dance" by Eminem
HOST FAMILY: The Frankes
What is your go-to karaoke song?: "Revival" by Zach Bryan
What are three things that make you happy?: My family, dogs, traveling
What's the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: Any Cuban sandwich
What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "You've Got A Friend In Me" by Randy Newman
Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Tarik Skubal
What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: John Cena
If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: World Food Program
What is your dream car you'd like to own?: 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS
What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: Top Gun
NAME: Quinn Berglin
AGE: 22
HOMETOWN: Pewaukee, Wisconsin
COLLEGE: Rutgers University
POSITION: RHP
WALKOUT SONG: "Majesty" by Apashe
HOST FAMILY: The Kimbrells
What is your go-to karaoke song: "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen
What are three things that make you happy?: Disc gold, baseball nights, morning coffee
What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: The sausage, egg and cheese waffle sandwich from Kwik Trip
Who is your favorite current MLB player: Brandon Woodruff
What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: Bray Wyatt (RIP)
If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: The MACC Fund Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders-Children's Wisconsin
What is your dream car you'd like to own?: A Pagani Huayra
When you were 6 years old, what did you want to be when you grew up?: A fire chief
NAME: Reilly Shafer
AGE: 21
HOMETOWN: Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
COLLEGE: Clarion University
POSITION: RHP
WALKOUT SONG: "Burn It To The Ground" by Nickelback
Other than baseball, what sport or game do you wish you were better at?: Basketball
What is your go-to karaoke song?: "Livin' On A Prayer" by Bon Jovi
What are three things that make you happy?: Baseball, my family, my friends
What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: A BLT made by my mom
What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "Live Like You Were Dying" by Tim McGraw
Who is your favorite current MLB player?: CJ Abrams
If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?" Any type of breast cancer research charity
What is your dream car you'd like to own?: A Dodge Challenger Hellcat
What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: Moneyball
NAME: Mitchell Grannan
AGE: 20
HOMETOWN: Chattanooga, Tennessee
COLLEGE: Maryville College
POSITION: RHP
WALKOUT SONG: "Youth Gone Wild" by Skid Row
HOST FAMILY: The Kimbrells
What is your go-to karaoke song?: "Mr. Brightside" by The Killers
What are three things that make you happy?: Family, friends, baseball
What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: New York cheesesteak from Blackhorse Grill
What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "Grenade" by Bruno Mars
Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Gerrit Cole
If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: St. Jude Children's Hospital
What is your dream car that you'd like to own?: Porsche 911 GT3
What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: Suits
NAME: Mark Kattula
AGE: 22
HOMETOWN: Shelby Township, Michigan
COLLEGE: University of Illinois at Springfield
POSITION: 1B, 3B
WALKUP SONG: "Click Click Boom" by Saliva
HOST FAMILY: The Sparks
Other than baseball, what sport or game do you wish you were better at?: Hockey
What are three things that make you happy?: Family, baseball, good weather
What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich
What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "Fire Burning" by Sean Kingston
What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: Rey Mysterio
What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: Yellowstone
NAME: Aaron Forrest
AGE: 24
HOMETOWN: Peoria, Arizona
COLLEGE: Doane University
POSITION: RHP
WALKOUT SONG: "All Mixed Up" by 311
HOST FAMILY: The Falls
Other than baseball, what sport or game do you wish you were better at?: Golf
What are three things that make you happy?: My fiance, a beer at a baseball game, being home for the holidays
What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten: A sausage, egg and cheese from Noa's Deli in Crete, Nebraska
What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "Real Gone" by Sheryl Crow
Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Zac Gallen
What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: John Cena, obviously
If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: I'd probably just rescue as many dogs as I could and buy a big house for them to live with me
What is your dream car that you'd like to own?: A 1992 Posche 911 RS in Miami Blue with black suede interior and BBS rims
What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: Inception or Breaking Bad
NAME: Brody Capps
AGE: 20
HOMETOWN: Auburn, Alabama
COLLEGE: Wallace Dothan CC
POSITION: OF, 1B
WALKUP SONG: "DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love" by Usher
HOST FAMILY: The Lyons
What is your go-to karaoke song?: "Scars To Your Beautiful" by Alessia Cara
What are three things that make you happy?: God, family, animals
What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: The Bambino from Momma G's
What song immediately brings back childhood memories: "Love Story" by Taylor Swift
Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Gunnar Henderson
What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: Rey Mysterio
What is your dream car you'd like to own: A 2024 Corvette Stingray
What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: The Hangover
NAME: Mason Hill
AGE: 23
HOMETOWN: Grandville, Michigan
COLLEGE: Aquinas College
POSITION: P
WALKOUT SONG: "Bad Blood" by Taylor Swift
HOST FAMILY: The Ryans
Other than baseball, what sport or game do you wish you were better at?: Hockey
What are three things that make you happy?: Going to Chicago Cubs games, hunting with my dad and grandpa, going to Big Star Lake during the summer
What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: A breakfast sandwich with eggs, pancake, ham, bacon and cream cheese on a bagel
What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "Boys of Fall" by Kenny Chesney
Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Anthony Rizzo
What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: The Rock
If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: Great Lakes Golden Retriever Rescue
NAME: Zak Sullivan
AGE: 20
HOMETOWN: Redwood City, California
COLLEGE: Canada College
POSITION: RHP
WALKOUT SONG: "No More Tears" by Ozzy Osbourne
HOST FAMILY: The Borzciks
What is your go-to karaoke song?: "No Role Modelz" by J Cole
What are three things that make you happy?: Family, my dog, sports
What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: The Matt Cain from Ike's Lair
What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "Sweet Escape" by Gwen Stefani
What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: Stone Cold Steve Austin
If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: St. Jude Foundation
What is your dream car you'd like to own? A McLaren P1 of a Mercedes AMG 1
NAME: Trent Reed
AGE: 21
HOMETOWN: Beaverton, Michigan
COLLEGE: Lawrence Technological University
POSITION: SS, RP
WALKUP SONG: "Still D.R.E." (Instrumental) by Dr. Dre
HOST FAMILY: The DeKuipers
Other than baseball, what sport or game do you wish you were better at?: Basketball or golf
What is your go-to karaoke song?: "California Gurls" by Katy Perry
What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: John Cena
What is your dream car that you'd like to own?: A brand-new GMC lifted truck
What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: The Transformers movie series
NAME: Matt Earley
AGE: 20
HOMETOWN: South Bend, Indiana
COLLEGE: Franklin College
POSITION: 1B, 3B, OF
WALKUP SONG: "PYT" by Michael Jackson
HOST FAMILY: The Chantacas
What is your go-to karaoke song: "Folsom Prison Blues" by Johnny Cash
What are three things that make you happy?: Family, golf, lake days with the guys
What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: A Portillo's Italian beef
What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "Real Gone" by Sheryl Crow
Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Kris Bryant
What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner? Rey Mysterio
If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: Alzheimer's research
What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: Cars
NAME: Ryan Daly
AGE: 21
HOMETOWN: Plainfield, Illinois
COLLEGE: University of St. Francis/University Of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
POSITION: RHP
WALKOUT SONG: "Crank That" by Soulja Boy
HOST FAMILY: The McCormacks
Other than baseball, what sport or game do you wish you were better at?: Golf
What are three things that make you happy?: Family, friends, baseball
What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: The Gondola
Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Kyle Schwarber
What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: Roman Reigns
What is your dream car that you'd like to own?: A light blue Corvette
What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: The entire Star Wars saga
NAME: Corey Berry
AGE: 20
HOMETOWN: Acworth, Georgia
COLLEGE: Kennesaw State University
POSITION: SS/2B
WALKOUT SONG: "Self Revive" by Hunxho
HOST FAMILY: THe Leipprandts
What are three things that make you happy?: Baseball, video games, hanging out with friends
Who is your favorite current MLB player: Corey Seager
What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: The Undertaker
What is your dream car that you'd like to own?: A McLaren or a Mercedes AMG.
When you were 6 years old, what did you want to be when you grew up?: An NBA player
What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time: Shooter (the TV show)
NAME: Collin Bradley
AGE: 23
HOMETOWN: Brooklyn, Michigan
COLLEGE: Grand Valley State University
POSITION: P
WALKOUT SONG: "Rock And Roll Part Two" by Gary Glitter
HOST FAMILY: The Pierces
Other than baseball, what sport or game do you wish you were better at?: Hockey
What is your go-to karaoke song?: "Tainted Love" by Soft Cell
What are three things that make you happy?: Spending time with family, friends, fishing
What is the best sandwich you've eaten?: A Cuban sandwich
Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Elly De La Cruz
What is your dream car that you'd like to own?: A Corvette Stingray
What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: The Office
NAME: Carson Fischer
AGE: 21
HOMETOWN: Hudsonville, Michigan
COLLEGE: Davenport University/Transfer Portal
POSITION: RHP
WALKOUT SONG: "Turn You Down" by HIXTAPE, HARDY, Morgan Wallen
HOST FAMILY: The Byrnes
Other than baseball, what sport or game do you wish you were better at?: Bowling
What is your go-to karaoke song: "Unwritten" by Natasha Bedingfield
What are three things that make you happy?: Baseball, golf, warm weather
What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: Boardwalk Subs #25 (sweet onion chicken teriyaki with a side of spicy ranch)
Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Mookie Betts
If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: The Boys & Girls Club
What is your dream car that you'd like to own?: Dodge Ram TRX all blacked out
What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: One Tree Hill
NAME: Grant LaMarche
AGE: 22
Hometown: Escanaba, Michigan
COLLEGE: Northwood University
POSITION: P
WALKOUT SONG: "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" by Gordon Lightfoot
Other than baseball, what sport or game do you wish you were better at?: Golf
What is your go-to karaoke song?: "Highwayman" by The Highwaymen
What are three things that make you happy?: Friends, family, golfing
What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: Buffalo chicken sandwich
What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "Rockstar" by Nickelback
Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Justin Verlander
What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: Rey Mysterio
If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: Meals on Wheels
What is your dream car that you'd like to own?: A Rolls Royce Phantom
What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: Peaky Blinders
NAME: Andrew Herbert
AGE: 23
HOMETOWN: San Clemente, California
COLLEGE: Reinhardt University
POSITION: P
WALKOUT SONG: "Calabria 2008" by Enur
HOST FAMILY: The Collins
What is your go-to karaoke song?: "Unwritten" by Natasha Bedingfield
What are three things that make you happy?: Family, the beach, baseball
What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: Smoked Ham from Potbelly's in Seattle
What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "Kiss Me Thru The Phone" by Soulja Boy
Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Dylan Cease
What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: The Undertaker
If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: St. Jude
NAME: Aaron Piasecki
AGE: 20
HOMETOWN: Muskegon, Michigan
COLLEGE: Central Michigan University
POSITION: 2B, SS
WALKUP SONG: "When It Rains, It Pours" (Instrumental) by 50 Cent
HOST FAMILY: The Douglasses
What is your go-to karaoke song?: "Forgot About Dre" by Eminem
What are three things that make you happy?: Fishing, working, school
What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: McGonigle's Deli hot pastrami
What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "Centerfield" by John Fogerty
Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Justin Verlander
What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: John Cena
If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: Feeding America
What is your dream car that you'd like to own?: A Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT
What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: Shutter Island
NAME: Brett Rozman
AGE: 18
HOMETOWN: Grand Junction, Colorado
COLLEGE: Central Arizona University
POSITION: UTL
WALKUP SONG: "Calabria 2008" by Enur
Other than baseball, what sport or game do you wish you were better at?: Ping pong
What is your go-to karaoke song?: "Sweet Caroline" by Neil Diamond
What are three things that make you happy: Family, baseball, airplanes
What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: Mom makes a mean club
What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: Brock Lesnar
If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: Play The Next Play
What is your dream car you'd like to own?: Ford Raptor
When you were 6 years old, what did you want to be when you grew up?: A pilot
What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: Wedding Crashers
NAME: Alfredo Velazquez
AGE: 19
HOMETOWN: Melvindale, Michigan
COLLEGE: University of Michigan
POSITION: OF
WALKUP SONG: "Hips Don't Lie" by Shakira
HOST FAMILY: The Falls
Other than baseball, what sport or game do you wish you were better at?: Golf
What is your go-to karaoke song?: "Revival" by Zach Bryan
What are three things that make you happy?: Family, friends, baseball
What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: Jersey Mike's Chipotle Chicken
What song immediately reminds you of your childhood?: "Life Is A Highway" by Rascal Flatts
Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Elly De La Cruz
What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: Rey Mysterio
What is your dream car that you'd like to own?: A Mercedes-Benz G Wagon
What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: Good Will Hunting
NAME: Jaxon Huffman
AGE: 19
HOMETOWN: Muskegon, Michigan
COLLEGE: Michigan State University
POSITION: RHP
WALKOUT SONG: "The Game" by Motorhead
HOST FAMILY: The Douglases
What is your go-to karaoke song?: "Party In The USA" by Miley Cyrus
What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: A burger from Slabtown
What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "Animal" by Neon Trees
What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: Randy Orton
What is your dream car that you'd like to own?: A McLaren
When you were 6 years old, what did you want to be when you grew up?: A professional bull rider
What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: The Office
NAME: Luke Walter
AGE: 19
HOMETOWN: Dublin, Ohio
COLLEGE: Otterbein/Transfer Portal
POSITION: RHP
WALKOUT SONG: "U Should Know" by Yeat
HOST FAMILY: The Elbens
Other than baseball, what sport or game do you wish you were better at? Golf
What is your go-to karaoke song?: "Tequila" by The Champs
What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: A toasted PB & J.
What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "Upside Down" by Jack Johnson
Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Mason Miller
What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: Cody Rhodes
If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: Ronald McDonald's
What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: Breaking Bad
NAME: Jayden Dentler
AGE: 23
HOMETOWN: Otsego, Michigan
COLLEGE: Western Michigan University
POSITION: RHP
WALKOUT SONG: "A Little Less Talk And A Lot More Action" by Toby Keith
HOST FAMILY: The Dentlers
Other than baseball, what sport or game do you wish you were better at?: Golf, ping pong
What is your go-to karaoke song?: "Whiskey Fever" by Zach Bryan
What are three things that make you happy?: Golf, poker, strikeouts
What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: BBQ brisket at Windy City Smokeout
What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "Fortunate Son" by CCR
Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Max Scherzer
What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: John Cena
If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: National Down Syndrome Society
When you were 6 years old, what did you want to be when you grew up?: Harry Potter
NAME: Jake Brown
AGE: 19
HOMETOWN: Rockford, Michigan
COLLEGE: Central Michigan University
POSITION: RHP
WALKOUT SONG: "Public Service Announcement" by Jay-Z
HOST FAMILY: The Goodwins
Other than baseball, what sport or game do you wish you were better at?: Golf
What is your go-to karaoke song?: "Where The Wild Things Are" by Luke Combs
What are three things that make you happy?: Golf, my faith, working out
What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: Subway's Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki
Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Kerry Carpenter
What is your dream car that you'd like to own?: A Ford F-150
What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: Reacher
NAME: Santiago Garcia
AGE: 19
HOMETOWN: Las Cruces, New Mexico
COLLEGE: Central Arizona University
POSITION: P
WALKOUT SONG: "Tu No Metes Cabra" by Bad Bunny
HOST FAMILY: The Van Neses
Other than baseball, what sport or game do you wish you were better at?: Ping pong
What is your go-to karaoke song?: "Grenade" by Bruno Mars
What are three things that make you happy?: Family, gym, baseball
What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: A sandwich from Walmart after a long day of swimming
Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Paul Skenes
What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: The Rock
If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: The Mayo Clinic
What is your dream car you'd like to own?: A Porsche 911
When you were 6 years old, what did you want to be when you grew up?: A pro BMX rider
NAME: Jagger Neely
AGE: 20
HOMETOWN: Montgomery, Texas
COLLEGE: East Texas Baptist University
POSITION: RHP
WALKOUT SONG: "Blow" by Ke$ha
HOST FAMILY: The Burches
Other than baseball, what sport or game do you wish you were better at?: Basketball
What is your go-to karaoke song?: "On My Own" by Ross Lynch
What are three things that make you happy?: My family, my girlfriend, my friends
What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: The ham and cheese sandwich my mom makes when we go out on the lake
What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "Sexy And I Know It" by LMFAO
What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: John Cena
If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: Wounded Warriors Project
What is your dream car you'd like to own?: A Mercedes-Benz AMG
NAME: Michael Long
AGE: 23
HOMETOWN: St. Louis, Missouri
COLLEGE: Maryville University
POSITION: 1B, C, OF
WALKUP SONG: "Let's Groove" by Earth, Wind & Fire
HOST FAMILY: The Matesowiczes
What is your go-to karaoke song?: "Heartache Medication" by Jon Pardi
What are three things that make you happy?: Baseball, my dogs, the Detroit Lions winning football games
What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: The Hogfather from Gioia's Deli in St. Louis
What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "Gangnam Style" by PSY
Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Tarik Skubal
What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: Triple H
What is your dream car that you'd like to own?: A 1999 tan Nissan Pathfinder with subwoofers that cost more than the car itself
When you were 6 years old, what did you want to be when you grew up?: Superman
NAME: Grant Garman
AGE: 18
HOMETOWN: Flint, Michigan
COLLEGE: Oakland University
POSITION: LHP
WALKOUT SONG: "Pump It Up" by Endor
HOST FAMILY: The Lyons
Other than baseball, what sport or game do you wish you were better at?: I wish I could dunk a basketball
What is your go-to karaoke song?: "Candy Girl" by New Edition
What are three things that make you happy?: Baseball, family, being up north
What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: 16-inch steak and mushroom from Big John's
What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "Wild Thing" by the Troggs
Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Clayton Kershaw
What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: John Cena
If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: Breast cancer research
NAME: Ethan Belk
AGE: 19
HOMETOWN: Rock Hill, South Carolina
COLLEGE: Wofford College
POSITION: OF
WALKUP SONG: "Million Dollar Baby" by Tommy Richman
HOST FAMILY: The Ooleys
What is your go-to karaoke song?: "Something In The Orange" by Zach Bryan
What are three things that make you happy?: Family, baseball, hunting
What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: A fresh mahi sandwich
What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "Can't Stop The Feeling" by Justin Timberlake
Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Ronald Acuna Jr.
What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: The Rock
If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: Hungry Heroes
When you were 6 years old, what did you want to be when you grew up?: A police officer
What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: Outer Banks and Step Brothers
NAME: Daniel Jackson
AGE: 19
HOMETOWN: Sandy Springs, Georgia
COLLEGE: Wofford College
POSITION: C
WALKUP SONG: "Go DJ" by Lil Wayne
HOST FAMILY: The Falls
Other than baseball, what sport or game do you wish you were better at?: Basketball
What are three things that make you happy?: My friends, my little sister Alex, hitting home runs
What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: Steak sandwiches from my dad
Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Will Smith
What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: John Cena
If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: The Humane Society
What is your dream car you'd like to own?: An old muscle car like a 1967 Camaro
What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: Breaking Bad
NAME: Sam Sethna
AGE: 19
HOMETOWN: Amanda, Ohio
COLLEGE: Otterbein University
POSITION: RHP
WALKOUT SONG: "A$AP FOREVER" (remix) by A$AP Rocky
HOST FAMILY: The Indishes
What is your go-to karaoke song?: "Chattahoochee" by Alan Jackson
What are three things that make you happy?: Family, friends, making others happy
What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: Every sandwich my mom makes is the best
What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "Ms. Jackson" by Outkast
If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: Veterans Association
What is your dream car that you'd like to own?: Corvette C6 ZR1
When you were 6 years old, what did you want to be when you grew up?: An archeologist
NAME: Brett Denby
AGE: 19
HOMETOWN: New Albany, Indiana
COLLEGE: Georgia Tech
POSITION: SS, RHP
WALKUP SONG: Hitting — "The Sweet Escape" by Gwen Stefani; Pitching — "Kickstart My Heart" by Motley Crue
HOST FAMILY: The Parkers
Other than baseball, what sport or game do you wish you were better at?: Ping pong
What is your go-to karaoke song?: "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" by Marvin Gaye
What are three things that make you happy?: Going to the beach, spending time with family and friends, playing baseball
What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: A chicken parmesan sandwich
What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "Beautiful Girls" by Sean Kingston
Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Gunnar Henderson
What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: Rey Mysterio
NAME: Ethan Guerra
AGE: 20
HOMETOWN: Olathe, Kansas
COLLEGE: Paris Junior College/University of Arizona
POSITION: SS, 2B, 3B
WALKUP SONG: "La Vida Es Un Carnival" by Celia Cruz
HOST FAMILY: The Elbens
Other than baseball, what sport or game do you wish you were better at?: Basketball or golf
What are three things that make you happy?: Baseball, hanging with friends and family, cooking
What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: The bacon, egg and cheese from Hurricane Deli in New York
What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "Can't Stop The Feeling" by Justin Timberlake
Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Manny Machado and Jose Ramirez
What is your dream car that you'd like to own?: Dodge Challenger
What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: Moneyball
NAME: Cole Prout
AGE: 20
HOMETOWN: Standish, Michigan
COLLEGE: Central Michigan University
POSITION: OF
WALKUP SONG: "Play That Funky Music" by Wild Cherry
HOST FAMILY: The Goodwins
What is your go-to karaoke song?: "Stacy's Mom" by Fountains of Wayne
What are three things that make you happy?: Tubing, my friends, family
What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: Mancino's grinders
What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "7 Summers Ago" by Morgan Wallen
Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Austin Riley
What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner? Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: Tunnels To Towers
What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: Monk
NAME: Seth Gurr
AGE: 21
HOMETOWN: Nanaimo, British Columbia, Canada
COLLEGE: University of Montevallo
POSITION: RHP
WALKOUT SONG: "Slimed In" by Future and Metro Boomin
HOST FAMILY: The Fanchers
Other than baseball, what sport or game do you wish you were better at?: Cricket
What is your go-to karaoke song?: "It Was A Good Day" by Ice Cube
What are three things that make you happy?: A well-executed splitter, my family, Jesus
What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: Seth GUrr's famous Hidden Valley ranch sandwich
What song immediately brings back childhood memories? "Move Along" by the All-American Rejects
Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Tyler Glasnow
What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: Nacho Libre
If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: Shriners Children's Hospital
NAME: Will Croft
AGE: 20
HOMETOWN: Cypress, Texas
COLLEGE: East Texas Baptist University
POSITION: RHP
WALKOUT SONG: "Crazy Frog" by Axel F
HOST FAMILY: The Coxes
What are three things that make you happy?: My family, my girlfriend, Jesus
What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: Any sandwich from Potbelly
Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Josh Hader
If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: St. Jude
What is your dream car that you'd like to own?: Any motorcycle
When you were 6 years old, what did you want to be when you grew up?: An astronaut
What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: Young Sheldon