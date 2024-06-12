Get To Know Your 2024 Pit Spitters

Jun. 12—NAME — Carter Hain

AGE: 21

HOMETOWN: Scottsdale, Arizona

COLLEGE: Oakland University

POSITION: 2B, 1B

WALKUP SONG: "The Chain" by Fleetwood Mac

HOST FAMILY: The Borzciks

Other than baseball, what sport or game do you wish you were better at?: Golf

What are three things that make you happy?: Food, baseball, dogs

What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: Jersey Mike's club sub on the grill

What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "My House" by Flo Rida

Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Ketel Marte

If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: Something for our veterans

What is your dream car that you'd like to own?: Ford Raptor

What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: Breaking Bad

NAME: Vahn Lackey

AGE: 18

HOMETOWN: Suwanee, Georgia

COLLEGE: Georgia Tech

POSITION: C, UTL

WALKUP SONG: "Hakuna Matata" by Gunna

HOST FAMILY: The Ooleys

Other than baseball, what sport or game do you wish you were better at?: Basketball

What are three things that make you happy?: Basketball, going to the lake, eating

What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: The White Widow from Cheba Hut in Atlanta

What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "Upside Down" by Jack Johnson

Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Gabriel Moreno

If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: St. Jude

What is your dream car you'd like to own?: A matte black G Wagon with teal calipers

What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: Manifest

NAME: Nick Powers

AGE: 23

HOMETOWN: Flushing, Michigan

COLLEGE: Michigan State University

POSITION: P

WALKOUT SONG: "Square Dance" by Eminem

HOST FAMILY: The Frankes

What is your go-to karaoke song?: "Revival" by Zach Bryan

What are three things that make you happy?: My family, dogs, traveling

What's the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: Any Cuban sandwich

What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "You've Got A Friend In Me" by Randy Newman

Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Tarik Skubal

What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: John Cena

If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: World Food Program

What is your dream car you'd like to own?: 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS

What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: Top Gun

NAME: Quinn Berglin

AGE: 22

HOMETOWN: Pewaukee, Wisconsin

COLLEGE: Rutgers University

POSITION: RHP

WALKOUT SONG: "Majesty" by Apashe

HOST FAMILY: The Kimbrells

What is your go-to karaoke song: "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen

What are three things that make you happy?: Disc gold, baseball nights, morning coffee

What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: The sausage, egg and cheese waffle sandwich from Kwik Trip

Who is your favorite current MLB player: Brandon Woodruff

What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: Bray Wyatt (RIP)

If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: The MACC Fund Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders-Children's Wisconsin

What is your dream car you'd like to own?: A Pagani Huayra

When you were 6 years old, what did you want to be when you grew up?: A fire chief

NAME: Reilly Shafer

AGE: 21

HOMETOWN: Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

COLLEGE: Clarion University

POSITION: RHP

WALKOUT SONG: "Burn It To The Ground" by Nickelback

Other than baseball, what sport or game do you wish you were better at?: Basketball

What is your go-to karaoke song?: "Livin' On A Prayer" by Bon Jovi

What are three things that make you happy?: Baseball, my family, my friends

What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: A BLT made by my mom

What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "Live Like You Were Dying" by Tim McGraw

Who is your favorite current MLB player?: CJ Abrams

If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?" Any type of breast cancer research charity

What is your dream car you'd like to own?: A Dodge Challenger Hellcat

What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: Moneyball

NAME: Mitchell Grannan

AGE: 20

HOMETOWN: Chattanooga, Tennessee

COLLEGE: Maryville College

POSITION: RHP

WALKOUT SONG: "Youth Gone Wild" by Skid Row

HOST FAMILY: The Kimbrells

What is your go-to karaoke song?: "Mr. Brightside" by The Killers

What are three things that make you happy?: Family, friends, baseball

What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: New York cheesesteak from Blackhorse Grill

What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "Grenade" by Bruno Mars

Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Gerrit Cole

If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: St. Jude Children's Hospital

What is your dream car that you'd like to own?: Porsche 911 GT3

What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: Suits

NAME: Mark Kattula

AGE: 22

HOMETOWN: Shelby Township, Michigan

COLLEGE: University of Illinois at Springfield

POSITION: 1B, 3B

WALKUP SONG: "Click Click Boom" by Saliva

HOST FAMILY: The Sparks

Other than baseball, what sport or game do you wish you were better at?: Hockey

What are three things that make you happy?: Family, baseball, good weather

What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich

What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "Fire Burning" by Sean Kingston

What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: Rey Mysterio

What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: Yellowstone

NAME: Aaron Forrest

AGE: 24

HOMETOWN: Peoria, Arizona

COLLEGE: Doane University

POSITION: RHP

WALKOUT SONG: "All Mixed Up" by 311

HOST FAMILY: The Falls

Other than baseball, what sport or game do you wish you were better at?: Golf

What are three things that make you happy?: My fiance, a beer at a baseball game, being home for the holidays

What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten: A sausage, egg and cheese from Noa's Deli in Crete, Nebraska

What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "Real Gone" by Sheryl Crow

Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Zac Gallen

What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: John Cena, obviously

If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: I'd probably just rescue as many dogs as I could and buy a big house for them to live with me

What is your dream car that you'd like to own?: A 1992 Posche 911 RS in Miami Blue with black suede interior and BBS rims

What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: Inception or Breaking Bad

NAME: Brody Capps

AGE: 20

HOMETOWN: Auburn, Alabama

COLLEGE: Wallace Dothan CC

POSITION: OF, 1B

WALKUP SONG: "DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love" by Usher

HOST FAMILY: The Lyons

What is your go-to karaoke song?: "Scars To Your Beautiful" by Alessia Cara

What are three things that make you happy?: God, family, animals

What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: The Bambino from Momma G's

What song immediately brings back childhood memories: "Love Story" by Taylor Swift

Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Gunnar Henderson

What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: Rey Mysterio

What is your dream car you'd like to own: A 2024 Corvette Stingray

What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: The Hangover

NAME: Mason Hill

AGE: 23

HOMETOWN: Grandville, Michigan

COLLEGE: Aquinas College

POSITION: P

WALKOUT SONG: "Bad Blood" by Taylor Swift

HOST FAMILY: The Ryans

Other than baseball, what sport or game do you wish you were better at?: Hockey

What are three things that make you happy?: Going to Chicago Cubs games, hunting with my dad and grandpa, going to Big Star Lake during the summer

What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: A breakfast sandwich with eggs, pancake, ham, bacon and cream cheese on a bagel

What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "Boys of Fall" by Kenny Chesney

Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Anthony Rizzo

What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: The Rock

If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: Great Lakes Golden Retriever Rescue

NAME: Zak Sullivan

AGE: 20

HOMETOWN: Redwood City, California

COLLEGE: Canada College

POSITION: RHP

WALKOUT SONG: "No More Tears" by Ozzy Osbourne

HOST FAMILY: The Borzciks

What is your go-to karaoke song?: "No Role Modelz" by J Cole

What are three things that make you happy?: Family, my dog, sports

What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: The Matt Cain from Ike's Lair

What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "Sweet Escape" by Gwen Stefani

What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: Stone Cold Steve Austin

If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: St. Jude Foundation

What is your dream car you'd like to own? A McLaren P1 of a Mercedes AMG 1

NAME: Trent Reed

AGE: 21

HOMETOWN: Beaverton, Michigan

COLLEGE: Lawrence Technological University

POSITION: SS, RP

WALKUP SONG: "Still D.R.E." (Instrumental) by Dr. Dre

HOST FAMILY: The DeKuipers

Other than baseball, what sport or game do you wish you were better at?: Basketball or golf

What is your go-to karaoke song?: "California Gurls" by Katy Perry

What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: John Cena

What is your dream car that you'd like to own?: A brand-new GMC lifted truck

What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: The Transformers movie series

NAME: Matt Earley

AGE: 20

HOMETOWN: South Bend, Indiana

COLLEGE: Franklin College

POSITION: 1B, 3B, OF

WALKUP SONG: "PYT" by Michael Jackson

HOST FAMILY: The Chantacas

What is your go-to karaoke song: "Folsom Prison Blues" by Johnny Cash

What are three things that make you happy?: Family, golf, lake days with the guys

What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: A Portillo's Italian beef

What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "Real Gone" by Sheryl Crow

Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Kris Bryant

What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner? Rey Mysterio

If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: Alzheimer's research

What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: Cars

NAME: Ryan Daly

AGE: 21

HOMETOWN: Plainfield, Illinois

COLLEGE: University of St. Francis/University Of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

POSITION: RHP

WALKOUT SONG: "Crank That" by Soulja Boy

HOST FAMILY: The McCormacks

Other than baseball, what sport or game do you wish you were better at?: Golf

What are three things that make you happy?: Family, friends, baseball

What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: The Gondola

Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Kyle Schwarber

What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: Roman Reigns

What is your dream car that you'd like to own?: A light blue Corvette

What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: The entire Star Wars saga

NAME: Corey Berry

AGE: 20

HOMETOWN: Acworth, Georgia

COLLEGE: Kennesaw State University

POSITION: SS/2B

WALKOUT SONG: "Self Revive" by Hunxho

HOST FAMILY: THe Leipprandts

What are three things that make you happy?: Baseball, video games, hanging out with friends

Who is your favorite current MLB player: Corey Seager

What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: The Undertaker

What is your dream car that you'd like to own?: A McLaren or a Mercedes AMG.

When you were 6 years old, what did you want to be when you grew up?: An NBA player

What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time: Shooter (the TV show)

NAME: Collin Bradley

AGE: 23

HOMETOWN: Brooklyn, Michigan

COLLEGE: Grand Valley State University

POSITION: P

WALKOUT SONG: "Rock And Roll Part Two" by Gary Glitter

HOST FAMILY: The Pierces

Other than baseball, what sport or game do you wish you were better at?: Hockey

What is your go-to karaoke song?: "Tainted Love" by Soft Cell

What are three things that make you happy?: Spending time with family, friends, fishing

What is the best sandwich you've eaten?: A Cuban sandwich

Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Elly De La Cruz

What is your dream car that you'd like to own?: A Corvette Stingray

What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: The Office

NAME: Carson Fischer

AGE: 21

HOMETOWN: Hudsonville, Michigan

COLLEGE: Davenport University/Transfer Portal

POSITION: RHP

WALKOUT SONG: "Turn You Down" by HIXTAPE, HARDY, Morgan Wallen

HOST FAMILY: The Byrnes

Other than baseball, what sport or game do you wish you were better at?: Bowling

What is your go-to karaoke song: "Unwritten" by Natasha Bedingfield

What are three things that make you happy?: Baseball, golf, warm weather

What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: Boardwalk Subs #25 (sweet onion chicken teriyaki with a side of spicy ranch)

Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Mookie Betts

If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: The Boys & Girls Club

What is your dream car that you'd like to own?: Dodge Ram TRX all blacked out

What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: One Tree Hill

NAME: Grant LaMarche

AGE: 22

Hometown: Escanaba, Michigan

COLLEGE: Northwood University

POSITION: P

WALKOUT SONG: "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" by Gordon Lightfoot

Other than baseball, what sport or game do you wish you were better at?: Golf

What is your go-to karaoke song?: "Highwayman" by The Highwaymen

What are three things that make you happy?: Friends, family, golfing

What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: Buffalo chicken sandwich

What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "Rockstar" by Nickelback

Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Justin Verlander

What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: Rey Mysterio

If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: Meals on Wheels

What is your dream car that you'd like to own?: A Rolls Royce Phantom

What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: Peaky Blinders

NAME: Andrew Herbert

AGE: 23

HOMETOWN: San Clemente, California

COLLEGE: Reinhardt University

POSITION: P

WALKOUT SONG: "Calabria 2008" by Enur

HOST FAMILY: The Collins

What is your go-to karaoke song?: "Unwritten" by Natasha Bedingfield

What are three things that make you happy?: Family, the beach, baseball

What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: Smoked Ham from Potbelly's in Seattle

What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "Kiss Me Thru The Phone" by Soulja Boy

Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Dylan Cease

What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: The Undertaker

If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: St. Jude

NAME: Aaron Piasecki

AGE: 20

HOMETOWN: Muskegon, Michigan

COLLEGE: Central Michigan University

POSITION: 2B, SS

WALKUP SONG: "When It Rains, It Pours" (Instrumental) by 50 Cent

HOST FAMILY: The Douglasses

What is your go-to karaoke song?: "Forgot About Dre" by Eminem

What are three things that make you happy?: Fishing, working, school

What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: McGonigle's Deli hot pastrami

What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "Centerfield" by John Fogerty

Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Justin Verlander

What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: John Cena

If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: Feeding America

What is your dream car that you'd like to own?: A Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: Shutter Island

NAME: Brett Rozman

AGE: 18

HOMETOWN: Grand Junction, Colorado

COLLEGE: Central Arizona University

POSITION: UTL

WALKUP SONG: "Calabria 2008" by Enur

Other than baseball, what sport or game do you wish you were better at?: Ping pong

What is your go-to karaoke song?: "Sweet Caroline" by Neil Diamond

What are three things that make you happy: Family, baseball, airplanes

What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: Mom makes a mean club

What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: Brock Lesnar

If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: Play The Next Play

What is your dream car you'd like to own?: Ford Raptor

When you were 6 years old, what did you want to be when you grew up?: A pilot

What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: Wedding Crashers

NAME: Alfredo Velazquez

AGE: 19

HOMETOWN: Melvindale, Michigan

COLLEGE: University of Michigan

POSITION: OF

WALKUP SONG: "Hips Don't Lie" by Shakira

HOST FAMILY: The Falls

Other than baseball, what sport or game do you wish you were better at?: Golf

What is your go-to karaoke song?: "Revival" by Zach Bryan

What are three things that make you happy?: Family, friends, baseball

What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: Jersey Mike's Chipotle Chicken

What song immediately reminds you of your childhood?: "Life Is A Highway" by Rascal Flatts

Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Elly De La Cruz

What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: Rey Mysterio

What is your dream car that you'd like to own?: A Mercedes-Benz G Wagon

What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: Good Will Hunting

NAME: Jaxon Huffman

AGE: 19

HOMETOWN: Muskegon, Michigan

COLLEGE: Michigan State University

POSITION: RHP

WALKOUT SONG: "The Game" by Motorhead

HOST FAMILY: The Douglases

What is your go-to karaoke song?: "Party In The USA" by Miley Cyrus

What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: A burger from Slabtown

What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "Animal" by Neon Trees

What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: Randy Orton

What is your dream car that you'd like to own?: A McLaren

When you were 6 years old, what did you want to be when you grew up?: A professional bull rider

What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: The Office

NAME: Luke Walter

AGE: 19

HOMETOWN: Dublin, Ohio

COLLEGE: Otterbein/Transfer Portal

POSITION: RHP

WALKOUT SONG: "U Should Know" by Yeat

HOST FAMILY: The Elbens

Other than baseball, what sport or game do you wish you were better at? Golf

What is your go-to karaoke song?: "Tequila" by The Champs

What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: A toasted PB & J.

What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "Upside Down" by Jack Johnson

Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Mason Miller

What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: Cody Rhodes

If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: Ronald McDonald's

What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: Breaking Bad

NAME: Jayden Dentler

AGE: 23

HOMETOWN: Otsego, Michigan

COLLEGE: Western Michigan University

POSITION: RHP

WALKOUT SONG: "A Little Less Talk And A Lot More Action" by Toby Keith

HOST FAMILY: The Dentlers

Other than baseball, what sport or game do you wish you were better at?: Golf, ping pong

What is your go-to karaoke song?: "Whiskey Fever" by Zach Bryan

What are three things that make you happy?: Golf, poker, strikeouts

What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: BBQ brisket at Windy City Smokeout

What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "Fortunate Son" by CCR

Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Max Scherzer

What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: John Cena

If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: National Down Syndrome Society

When you were 6 years old, what did you want to be when you grew up?: Harry Potter

NAME: Jake Brown

AGE: 19

HOMETOWN: Rockford, Michigan

COLLEGE: Central Michigan University

POSITION: RHP

WALKOUT SONG: "Public Service Announcement" by Jay-Z

HOST FAMILY: The Goodwins

Other than baseball, what sport or game do you wish you were better at?: Golf

What is your go-to karaoke song?: "Where The Wild Things Are" by Luke Combs

What are three things that make you happy?: Golf, my faith, working out

What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: Subway's Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki

Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Kerry Carpenter

What is your dream car that you'd like to own?: A Ford F-150

What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: Reacher

NAME: Santiago Garcia

AGE: 19

HOMETOWN: Las Cruces, New Mexico

COLLEGE: Central Arizona University

POSITION: P

WALKOUT SONG: "Tu No Metes Cabra" by Bad Bunny

HOST FAMILY: The Van Neses

Other than baseball, what sport or game do you wish you were better at?: Ping pong

What is your go-to karaoke song?: "Grenade" by Bruno Mars

What are three things that make you happy?: Family, gym, baseball

What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: A sandwich from Walmart after a long day of swimming

Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Paul Skenes

What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: The Rock

If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: The Mayo Clinic

What is your dream car you'd like to own?: A Porsche 911

When you were 6 years old, what did you want to be when you grew up?: A pro BMX rider

NAME: Jagger Neely

AGE: 20

HOMETOWN: Montgomery, Texas

COLLEGE: East Texas Baptist University

POSITION: RHP

WALKOUT SONG: "Blow" by Ke$ha

HOST FAMILY: The Burches

Other than baseball, what sport or game do you wish you were better at?: Basketball

What is your go-to karaoke song?: "On My Own" by Ross Lynch

What are three things that make you happy?: My family, my girlfriend, my friends

What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: The ham and cheese sandwich my mom makes when we go out on the lake

What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "Sexy And I Know It" by LMFAO

What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: John Cena

If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: Wounded Warriors Project

What is your dream car you'd like to own?: A Mercedes-Benz AMG

NAME: Michael Long

AGE: 23

HOMETOWN: St. Louis, Missouri

COLLEGE: Maryville University

POSITION: 1B, C, OF

WALKUP SONG: "Let's Groove" by Earth, Wind & Fire

HOST FAMILY: The Matesowiczes

What is your go-to karaoke song?: "Heartache Medication" by Jon Pardi

What are three things that make you happy?: Baseball, my dogs, the Detroit Lions winning football games

What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: The Hogfather from Gioia's Deli in St. Louis

What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "Gangnam Style" by PSY

Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Tarik Skubal

What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: Triple H

What is your dream car that you'd like to own?: A 1999 tan Nissan Pathfinder with subwoofers that cost more than the car itself

When you were 6 years old, what did you want to be when you grew up?: Superman

NAME: Grant Garman

AGE: 18

HOMETOWN: Flint, Michigan

COLLEGE: Oakland University

POSITION: LHP

WALKOUT SONG: "Pump It Up" by Endor

HOST FAMILY: The Lyons

Other than baseball, what sport or game do you wish you were better at?: I wish I could dunk a basketball

What is your go-to karaoke song?: "Candy Girl" by New Edition

What are three things that make you happy?: Baseball, family, being up north

What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: 16-inch steak and mushroom from Big John's

What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "Wild Thing" by the Troggs

Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Clayton Kershaw

What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: John Cena

If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: Breast cancer research

NAME: Ethan Belk

AGE: 19

HOMETOWN: Rock Hill, South Carolina

COLLEGE: Wofford College

POSITION: OF

WALKUP SONG: "Million Dollar Baby" by Tommy Richman

HOST FAMILY: The Ooleys

What is your go-to karaoke song?: "Something In The Orange" by Zach Bryan

What are three things that make you happy?: Family, baseball, hunting

What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: A fresh mahi sandwich

What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "Can't Stop The Feeling" by Justin Timberlake

Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Ronald Acuna Jr.

What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: The Rock

If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: Hungry Heroes

When you were 6 years old, what did you want to be when you grew up?: A police officer

What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: Outer Banks and Step Brothers

NAME: Daniel Jackson

AGE: 19

HOMETOWN: Sandy Springs, Georgia

COLLEGE: Wofford College

POSITION: C

WALKUP SONG: "Go DJ" by Lil Wayne

HOST FAMILY: The Falls

Other than baseball, what sport or game do you wish you were better at?: Basketball

What are three things that make you happy?: My friends, my little sister Alex, hitting home runs

What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: Steak sandwiches from my dad

Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Will Smith

What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: John Cena

If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: The Humane Society

What is your dream car you'd like to own?: An old muscle car like a 1967 Camaro

What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: Breaking Bad

NAME: Sam Sethna

AGE: 19

HOMETOWN: Amanda, Ohio

COLLEGE: Otterbein University

POSITION: RHP

WALKOUT SONG: "A$AP FOREVER" (remix) by A$AP Rocky

HOST FAMILY: The Indishes

What is your go-to karaoke song?: "Chattahoochee" by Alan Jackson

What are three things that make you happy?: Family, friends, making others happy

What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: Every sandwich my mom makes is the best

What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "Ms. Jackson" by Outkast

If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: Veterans Association

What is your dream car that you'd like to own?: Corvette C6 ZR1

When you were 6 years old, what did you want to be when you grew up?: An archeologist

NAME: Brett Denby

AGE: 19

HOMETOWN: New Albany, Indiana

COLLEGE: Georgia Tech

POSITION: SS, RHP

WALKUP SONG: Hitting — "The Sweet Escape" by Gwen Stefani; Pitching — "Kickstart My Heart" by Motley Crue

HOST FAMILY: The Parkers

Other than baseball, what sport or game do you wish you were better at?: Ping pong

What is your go-to karaoke song?: "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" by Marvin Gaye

What are three things that make you happy?: Going to the beach, spending time with family and friends, playing baseball

What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: A chicken parmesan sandwich

What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "Beautiful Girls" by Sean Kingston

Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Gunnar Henderson

What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: Rey Mysterio

NAME: Ethan Guerra

AGE: 20

HOMETOWN: Olathe, Kansas

COLLEGE: Paris Junior College/University of Arizona

POSITION: SS, 2B, 3B

WALKUP SONG: "La Vida Es Un Carnival" by Celia Cruz

HOST FAMILY: The Elbens

Other than baseball, what sport or game do you wish you were better at?: Basketball or golf

What are three things that make you happy?: Baseball, hanging with friends and family, cooking

What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: The bacon, egg and cheese from Hurricane Deli in New York

What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "Can't Stop The Feeling" by Justin Timberlake

Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Manny Machado and Jose Ramirez

What is your dream car that you'd like to own?: Dodge Challenger

What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: Moneyball

NAME: Cole Prout

AGE: 20

HOMETOWN: Standish, Michigan

COLLEGE: Central Michigan University

POSITION: OF

WALKUP SONG: "Play That Funky Music" by Wild Cherry

HOST FAMILY: The Goodwins

What is your go-to karaoke song?: "Stacy's Mom" by Fountains of Wayne

What are three things that make you happy?: Tubing, my friends, family

What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: Mancino's grinders

What song immediately brings back childhood memories?: "7 Summers Ago" by Morgan Wallen

Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Austin Riley

What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner? Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: Tunnels To Towers

What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: Monk

NAME: Seth Gurr

AGE: 21

HOMETOWN: Nanaimo, British Columbia, Canada

COLLEGE: University of Montevallo

POSITION: RHP

WALKOUT SONG: "Slimed In" by Future and Metro Boomin

HOST FAMILY: The Fanchers

Other than baseball, what sport or game do you wish you were better at?: Cricket

What is your go-to karaoke song?: "It Was A Good Day" by Ice Cube

What are three things that make you happy?: A well-executed splitter, my family, Jesus

What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: Seth GUrr's famous Hidden Valley ranch sandwich

What song immediately brings back childhood memories? "Move Along" by the All-American Rejects

Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Tyler Glasnow

What pro wrestler would you pick as your tag team partner?: Nacho Libre

If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: Shriners Children's Hospital

NAME: Will Croft

AGE: 20

HOMETOWN: Cypress, Texas

COLLEGE: East Texas Baptist University

POSITION: RHP

WALKOUT SONG: "Crazy Frog" by Axel F

HOST FAMILY: The Coxes

What are three things that make you happy?: My family, my girlfriend, Jesus

What is the best sandwich you've ever eaten?: Any sandwich from Potbelly

Who is your favorite current MLB player?: Josh Hader

If you won the lottery, what charity would you donate to?: St. Jude

What is your dream car that you'd like to own?: Any motorcycle

When you were 6 years old, what did you want to be when you grew up?: An astronaut

What movie or TV show do you wish you could watch again for the first time?: Young Sheldon