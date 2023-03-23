What to know about the 2024 NFL draft in Detroit

The NFL draft is an event of excitement as teams seek to revamp their rosters and college players' dreams come true.

On Thursday, the NFL, in partnership with Visit Detroit, announced the dates for the 2024 NFL draft, which will be held in the Motor City.

The event will follow his year's 88th NFL Annual Player Selection Meeting in Kansas City, which features the Carolina Panthers holding the No. 1 overall pick after a trade with the Chicago Bears.

While there is much anticipation over whether a quarterback will go at the top selection in April, there is plenty to look forward to for next year's draft as the league continues to spread its wings beyond the traditional New York location.

Here's what we know so far about the 2024 NFL draft:

When and where is the 2024 NFL draft?

The 2024 NFL draft will be held April 25-27, 2024 in downtown Detroit.

The location, which was announced a year ago, is the continuation of the NFL's decision to rotate draft sites since 2015. This location site follows Kansas City in 2023 and Las Vegas in 2022.

The Detroit Lions were featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks" last season and, despite missing the playoffs, impressed fans with an 8-2 finish after a lousy start.

In 2006, Ford Field hosted the Super Bowl. Detroit Tigers hosted the MLB All-Star Game four times, most recently in 2005. The city has been considered as a host for the Olympics several times.

“Detroiters have shown many times our ability to put on highly successful national events and we will be ready again to welcome the world next April,” mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement. “Next year’s NFL Draft is going be an incredible opportunity for hundreds of thousands of visitors to see the progress our city is making.”

“We are excited to be partnering with the city of Detroit and the NFL to bring the 2024 NFL Draft to Detroit,” Rod Wood, Lions President and CEO, said. “We look forward to showcasing the culture, energy, and passion of our vibrant downtown as a part of one of the NFL’s marquee annual events.”

Detroit Lions fans tailgate outside of the Ford Field in downtown Detroit on October 8, 2017.

Which teams received 2024 NFL draft picks in trades?

Although the official order for the 2024 NFL draft will not be set until after the 2023 NFL season, there are some teams that have already secured extra picks via trade.

The Houston Texans could have as many as 10 picks in the 2024 NFL draft. On top of their own picks for each of the seven rounds, they will receive the Cleveland Browns' first- and fourth-round picks for trading away quarterback Deshaun Watson in 2022. They will give the Browns their sixth-round pick as part of the trade package, but pick up a pick in the round from the New Orleans Saints for trading running back Mark Ingram in 2021. They have a conditional seventh round pick from the Kansas City Chiefs for trading cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. in 2022.

The Chicago Bears will have the Carolina Panthers' first round pick for giving up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

The Saints and Denver Broncos will swap second and third round picks for the Broncos acquiring Sean Payton as their head coach.

The Lions, Panthers, Browns, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens all have 2024 draft picks from trades.

Who are the top prospects in the 2024 NFL draft?

USC quarterback Caleb Williams will be a top prospect for the 2024 NFL draft. The sophomore won the 2022 Heisman Trophy for his performance in his first year with the Trojans. He has expressed his desire to play with the Miami Dolphins, who picked up Tua Tagovailoa's fifth-year option earlier this month.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams poses for photos after winning the Heisman Trophy on Dec. 10, 2022.

Ohio State has several players who are expected to be 2024 NFL draft picks, including wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (son of Hall of Fame wideout Marvin Harrison), who shined at the school's pro day while assisting quarterback C.J. Stroud. Other promising Buckeyes prospects are wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, running back Traveyon Henderson, guards Donovan Jackson and Matthew Jones, defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr., linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and safety Lathan Ransom.

Alabama is projected to have a strong showing at the 2024 NFL draft with players like linebacker Dallas Turner and cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry already making an impact at the powerhouse program.

