What to know about the 2024 NBA draft: How to watch, what picks the Milwaukee Bucks have

The NBA draft will be held over two days for the first time on June 26-27, with the league holding the first and second rounds separately on consecutive days. The Milwaukee Bucks will begin the draft with two picks, No. 23 in the first round and No. 33 in the second round.

Commissioner Adam Silver addressed the change during the all-star break in Indianapolis, noting that it was made in part to placate the interests of the league’s general managers (more time for second-round selections) and its broadcast partner, ESPN.

“For us, it was pretty straightforward,” Silver said in February. “Of course we needed the Players Association agreement to do that, and it wasn’t universally popular. There was some people who felt maybe we should just get it all done in one night.

“But I think for me, I felt sort of combining all those different interests, the opportunity to give that additional exposure to the second-round picks, the opportunity to talk about why these picks are so valuable to teams, how deep the rosters are these days, it seemed to me like a no-brainer.

“But you never know. We’ll get through this first draft, and then I’m sure we’ll sit down with the players, we’ll sit down with our partners and see whether or not it worked.”

How to watch the NBA draft

June 26: 7 p.m. (ABC, ESPN) Note: There will be five minutes between first-round picks.June 27: 3 p.m. (ESPN) Note: There will be four minutes between picks in the second round instead of two.

Will the Republican National Convention affect the Bucks draft?

The RNC is being held at Fiserv Forum on July 15-18, but the arena is under construction to accommodate the convention. The Bucks typically do not use their arena for pre-draft workouts, so that has not changed. But, the team and media will not be able to use the Don Walker Media Room or Jim Paschke Interview Room for postdraft interviews – so that operation will likely be moved to the practice facility.

What draft picks do the Milwaukee Bucks have?

No. 23 (first round)No. 33 (second round)

How did the Milwaukee Bucks get a first-round pick?

They’ve always had this pick, they just didn’t “control” it thanks to the 2020 trade for Jrue Holiday. New Orleans owned the right to swap the position of the 2024 first-round pick, and that occurred when the Bucks originally were awarded the No. 21 overall selection via league tiebreaker. The Pelicans originally had No. 23, so they swapped to the better pick.

Because of those swap rights, the Bucks cannot trade the 2024 first-round pick until the night of the draft.

Looking ahead, the same rule applies for the Bucks’ 2026 first-round pick, for which New Orleans also can swap. Portland owns the swap rights for the Bucks’ 2028 and 2030 first-round picks due to the Damian Lillard trade.

That means the team cannot trade those picks until that respective draft night.Due to the trades for Holiday and Lillard, the Bucks do not have a first-round pick in 2025 (New Orleans or New York), 2027 (New Orleans) and 2029 (Portland).

What draft picks can the Milwaukee Bucks trade?

On draft night, they can trade both picks and/or any players under contract for 2024-25.

The Bucks also can add additional swap rights to those promised swaps to New Orleans and Portland. For example, when Phoenix traded for Bradley Beal last offseason, they added “swap rights” to first-round picks sent to Washington in 2024, 2026 and 2028. Now, multiple teams have chances at the Suns’ picks in those years.

How did the Milwaukee Bucks get a second-round pick?

They ended up with the No. 33 pick from Sacramento in a multi-team trade that sent Donte DiVincenzo to the Kings.This is currently the only second-round selection the Bucks possess until 2031.

So where did all the Bucks’ second-round picks go?

2024 and 2025: To Indiana* in a multi-team deal to acquire Jae Crowder.

2026: To Orlando* to acquire the No. 45 pick in the 2020 draft to select Jordan Nwora.

2027: To Philadelphia to acquire Pat Beverley.

2028 and 2029: To Brooklyn* in a multi-team deal to acquire Crowder.

2030: To Orlando, with cash, for the 2023 draft rights to Andre Jackson Jr.

*Some of these picks have since been moved to other organizations in separate transactions.

Is there value in the second-round pick?

Under the new collective-bargaining agreement, the Bucks can get greater value out of a second-round pick. There is a newly created “second-round exception,” which would allow the team to sign the player to a three- or four-year contract.While that money would count toward the luxury tax (and therefore to the newly created and highly penalized tax aprons), the contract likely would not count as much as a veteran minimum. In the past, teams would have to use available salary-cap room or parts of exceptions to sign a second-round pick. If the Bucks feel the pick can be part of their 15 guaranteed spots, it could give them a young player to develop on a cheaper salary.The Bucks took advantage of this new rule by signing Andre Jackson Jr. and Chris Livingston to four-year contracts after the 2023 draft.

What has been the Bucks' recent draft history?

