What to know about the 2024 BCGA Match Play Championship

The 2024 BCGA Match Play Championship will take place this Saturday and Sunday at Reading Country Club, with the match play bracket beginning with the round of 16 on Saturday morning before the quarterfinal round concludes the day’s action in the afternoon.

The semifinals will be held Sunday morning with the championship round following immediately after. Tee times begin at 7:30 a.m. on both days.

The qualifying round for the tournament was played on Monday and the following low 16 players after 18 holes of stroke play made the cut for this weekend’s competition: Brian Golembiewski (2-under 68), James Gradisek (1-over 71), Matt Dolinsky (2-over 72), Josh Anderson (2-over 72) James Furness (2-over 72), Tom Walker (7-over 77), Kolin Grogesky (7-over 77), Peyton Moyer (8-over 78), Ryan Wolbach (8-over 78), Owen Wisner (8-over 78), Aaron Sepkowski (8-over 78), Andrew Frank (8-over 78), Nicholas Vecellio (9-over 79), James Carpenter (9-over 79), Cullin McGrath (10-over 80) and Kole Washleski (11-over 81).

Furness won last year’s championship after defeating Berks Catholic grad Henry Pilliod 2-and-1 at Heidelberg Country Club.

Last 10 champions: 2023 James Furness, 2022, Alex Seelig. 2021, Nick Vecellio. 2020, Nick Vecellio. 2019, Brandon Raihl. 2018, RJ Wren. 2017, Brock Kovach. 2016, Brian Golembiewski. 2015, Alex Blickle. 2014, Alex Blickle.

Saturday’s tee times:

Golembiewski and Washleski, 7:30 a.m.

Moyer and Wolbach. 7:30 a.m.

Anderson and Vecellio, 7:40 a.m.

Furness and Frank, 7:40 a.m.

Gradisek and McGrath, 7:50 a.m.

Grogesky and Wisner, 7:50 a.m.

Dolinsky and Carpenter, 8 a.m.

Walker and Sepkowski, 8 a.m.