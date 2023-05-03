What to know | 2023 OHSAA high school football season key dates

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has set the dates for the start of fall practices for high school football this season, as well as some key offseason dates for football.

The official start date for practice in the fall is Monday, July 31, according to a release sent out by the OHSAA on Wednesday afternoon.

Beginning May 15, schools are permitted to have coaching and 7-on-7 competition on 13 days in the summer. An additional five days are permitted beginning July 17 for schools to complete the mandatory five-day acclimatization period, if they so choose.

There is no limit to physical fitness training and conditioning workouts in the summer.

The full calendar follows below, including the dates for the state championship games:

2023 Ohio high school football schedule at a glance

May 15 through July 30 – Summer period (see info above)

July 31 – Practice begins

August 14 – Season begins

August 18 – First Friday night

October 21 – Regular-season ends

October 22 – Playoff qualifiers announced

Oct. 27 – Regional playoffs first round

Nov. 3 – Regional quarterfinals

Nov. 10-11 – Regional semifinals

Nov. 17-18 – Regional finals

Nov. 23 – Thanksgiving

Nov. 24-25 – State semifinals

Nov. 30 - Dec. 2 – State championships, Canton

