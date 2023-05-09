What we know about the 2023 NFL schedule so far: Saints opponents, key dates

The NFL is wringing every single minute possible out of their ostentatious two-day schedule release, but here’s a quick look at what we know about the New Orleans Saints’ 2023 season so far. Some things are already clear, like their list of opponents and a few key dates on the league calendar like the season kickoff game and Super Bowl LVIII. Other things remain up in the air — literally, in the case of one game reportedly being played overseas.

Let’s get up to speed before the NFL schedule news, leaks, and other rumors consumes the media cycle:

New Orleans Saints home opponents

Though they’ll host several 2022 playoff teams (the Buccaneers, Giants, and Jaguars) the Saints aren’t going to see a single team that won 10 or more games in the regular season last year — at home, at least.

New Orleans Saints away opponents

The Patriots game is reportedly being played in Frankfurt, Germany at Deutsche Bank Park, but this will be confirmed (one way or another) when this year’s International Series Games are announced on Wednesday. And the Vikings are the only team on the schedule with double-digit wins last season.

Start of regular season

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to open the regular season on Thursday, Sept. 7 from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Their opponent remains unclear but the conference-rival Buffalo Bills are a safe bet.

This means that the first full slate of NFL Sunday games will kick off on Sept. 10. Unless they’re playing that Monday night, we should expect the Saints to be a part of that Sunday schedule.

2023 trade deadline

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The annual league trade deadline is usually scheduled for the Tuesday after Week 9, which would fall on Nov. 7 this year. We’ll see if that’s changed to an earlier or later date, but the Saints have been active at the deadline in recent years by acquiring players like Mark Ingram II, Kwon Alexander, and Eli Apple.

Story continues

End of regular season

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Week 18’s games will conclude on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. The Saints have ended their regular season against the Carolina Panthers in each of the last three years. Will that trend continue?

2024 Pro Bowl Games

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

This season’s all-star event will take place on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024 again at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Saints were represented last year by Cameron Jordan and Demario Davis.

Super Bowl LVIII

Andy Lyons/Allsport

This year’s championship game will also be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, just one week after the Pro Bowl — kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. Will Derek Carr lead the Saints to win a title on his old team’s home turf?

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire