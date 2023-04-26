What you need to know about the 2023 NFL draft

The 2023 NFL draft takes place April 27-29 in Kansas City.

Round 1

Rounds 2 and 3

Rounds 4 to 7

Quarterbacks dictating the early picks again: One year after there was only one QB taken in the first round — Kenny Pickett to Pittsburgh at No. 20 overall, multiple signal callers are expected to go off the board in the first several picks of the draft, with guys like Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis the top options at the position.

Defenders for all kinds of needs: Whether an NFL team is looking for an edge rusher, a run-stuffing defensive tackle or a lockdown corner, there are options at the top of the 2023 class. Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. and Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson at edge rusher, Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon and Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez at cornerback and Georgia’s Jalen Carter at defensive tackle are leading defenders to be a top 10 selection.