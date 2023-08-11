Get to know the 2023 football teams at Bullitt East, Fern Creek, Male and Southern

Here’s a look at the high school football teams in Class 6A, District Four:

Bullitt East

Male’s Chayce Burton (34) is dragged down by Bullitt East's Ryan Rayhill (6) and Isaiah Hare (5) during action of their game, Friday, Oct. 21 2022 in Mt. Washington Ky.

Coach: Keegan Kendrick (second season, 14-1)

Last season: 14-1, beat Male 28-27 in Class 6A championship game

Offense (2 starters back): Junior linemen Landon Alvey and Tegan Heilman are all that’s left from an explosive unit that averaged 39.3 points per game and led the Chargers to their first-ever state championship. Senior Jack Zwernemann takes over at quarterback after completing 13 of 21 passes in a backup role last season. He was an all-district pick at safety after posting 29 tackles. “He’s a really special athlete with good instincts,” Kendrick said. Junior Mikey West will take over at running back, and the wide receiver group will feature seniors Trintin Baker (nine catches, 83 yards, one TD) and Tyler Spalding along with juniors Cayden Cowan and Caden Bostock.

Defense (7 starters back): Senior lineman Isaiah Hare is the leader, earning second-team All-State honors last season after posting 74 tackles (37 solo), 15 ½ tackles for loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. All three linebackers return, led by junior Ryan Rayhill (74 tackles, 10 tackles for loss). Junior Bryce Elder (43 tackles) anchors the secondary after posting a team-high three interceptions last season.

Outlook: Travis Egan, Mason Gauthier, Camron Brogan, Nolan Davenport, Ryan Still and others formed a generational class that will never be forgotten in Mount Washington. Now comes the task of replacing them. “I want them to rise up to the challenge of being title defenders,” Kendrick said. “I think at lot of things have to go your way to win the big one. But as long as we’re in the playoffs and in the conversation and in position to compete for a title, that’s really all I can ask from them.” The defense has plenty of experience and talent to keep the Chargers competitive. Success will depend on whether the new faces on offense can click.

Schedule:

Aug. 19 – Woodford County#

Aug. 25 – at Pleasure Ridge Park

Sept. 1 – at North Bullitt

Sept. 8 – Bullitt Central

Sept. 15 – Central

Sept. 22 – at North Hardin

Oct. 6 – Fern Creek*

Oct. 13 – Southern*

Oct. 20 – at Male*

Oct. 27 – at Meade County

#-Little Caesars Fort Harrod Bowl at Mercer County

*-Class 6A, District Four game

Fern Creek

Fern Creek head coach Joshua Abell was looking to his bench early in the first quarter against Male. Oct. 15, 2021

Coach: Josh Abell (10th season, 62-40)

Last season: 4-7, lost to Manual 37-18 in Class 6A first round

Offense (9 starters back): The Tigers are going to run the ball and return a solid back in senior Mykel Malone, who rushed for 1,095 yards and 14 touchdowns last year. Senior Landon Edwards and junior Kaleb Passmore shared time at quarterback last season. Abell said Passmore is expected to take the majority of the snaps this season. Senior receiver Ramari Taylor (12 catches, 198 yards, one TD) and junior tight end Patrick Carr (five catches, 99 yards) are threats in the passing game, and senior Tim Cherry anchors the line.

Defense (7 starters back): Junior linebacker Jaden Samuels is the top returning tackler (43 total, 20 solo), and Taylor is a playmaker in the secondary after posting 31 tackles (18 solo) and two interceptions last season. Junior lineman Travis Moten (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) is expected to blossom after posting 20 tackles last season.

Outlook: The Tigers struggled to score last season – averaging 17.7 points per game – but should improve on that mark with so many returning starters. The defense should be solid, with Taylor and Moten ranking among the city’s top players at their positions. Male is the prohibitive favorite in the district, but can Fern Creek take the No. 2 spot ahead of a rebuilding Bullitt East program? Bullitt East beat Fern Creek 23-7 last season.

Schedule:

Aug. 18 – at North Oldham

Aug. 25 – at Fairdale

Sept. 1 – Oldham County

Sept. 8 – Jeffersonville (Ind.)

Sept. 15 – Eastern

Sept. 29 – DuBois

Oct. 6 – at Bullitt East*

Oct. 13 – Male*

Oct. 20 – at Southern*

Oct. 27 – Christian Academy

*-Class 6A, District Four game

Male

Male’s Shammai Gates catches the ball for a first down against Ballard. Nov. 25, 2022

Coach: Chris Wolfe (14th season, 137-37)

Last season: 10-5, lost to Bullitt East 28-27 in Class 6A championship game

Offense (7 starters back): Senior Kolter Smith takes over at quarterback after sharing time with Lucas Cobler last season. Smith is a prototypical pocket passer who threw for 871 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. He’ll have plenty of targets, led by senior receivers Max Gainey (37 catches, 445 yards, five TDs) and Josh Fuller (10 catches, 212 yards, two TDs) and junior tight end Andrew Vrbancic (13 catches, 128 yards, four TDs). Senior Shammai Gates and speedy sophomore Chayce Burton will anchor the rushing attack. Junior center Isaac “Spike” Sowells is one of the state’s top recruits in the Class of 2025, but Wolfe is concerned about a line that lacks experience elsewhere.

Defense (6 starters back): The Bulldogs return their top three tacklers from a unit that allowed 14.7 points per game and posted three shutouts last season. Senior Kevin Wilson (145 tackles, 63 solo, two interceptions) and junior Solomon Conley (98 tackles, 41 solo) fill the two middle linebacker spots. Senior DeAndre Malone (98 tackles, 45 solo, seven sacks) also plays linebacker but is big and strong enough (5-11, 220) to play each spot on the line. Junior Antonio Harris made a big impact at wide receiver last season (36 catches, 684 yards, 10 TDs) but is a Division I recruit at defensive back and will anchor the Bulldogs secondary.

Outlook: Every program in the state would like to reach five straight state championship games like Male has. The only blemish is four straight losses after winning the 2018 Class 6A championship. The Bulldogs figure to be in the mix once again, with talented playmakers on both sides of the ball. Look for Gainey to have a special senior season after missing eight games last year with a collarbone injury. If the offensive line comes together, the Bulldogs could reach their sixth straight final and end up holding the big trophy this time.

Schedule:

Aug. 18 – Butler

Aug. 25 – Ballard

Sept. 1 – at St. Xavier

Sept. 15 – Trinity

Sept. 22 – Pleasure Ridge Park

Sept. 29 – Indianapolis Roncalli

Oct. 5 – at Southern*

Oct. 13 – at Fern Creek*

Oct. 20 – Bullitt East*

Oct. 27 – at Manual

*-Class 6A, District Four game

Southern

Coach: Justin Hatchett (second season, 3-8)

Last season: 3-8, lost to St. Xavier 53-0 in Class 6A first round

Offense (6 starters back): Senior quarterback Calvin Kafando is back to lead the offense after passing for 410 yards and accounting for 11 touchdowns (seven rushing, four passing) last season. Senior Marion Aroche led the Trojans in rushing (395 yards, three TDs), and junior DaMaury Streater (12 catches, 51 yards, one TD) and senior Marchello Dixon (five catches, 84 yards) return at wide receiver. Junior Brayden Gibson and sophomore Carter Vance return on the line.

Defense (9 starters back): Senior linebacker Javon White is the top returning tackler (30), while Streater (25 tackles, one interception) and Dixon (23 tackles, three interceptions) are key playmakers in the secondary. Senior defensive back Timothy Duvall (22 tackles, two interceptions) also returns for a unit that must improve after allowing 33.2 points per game in 2022.

Outlook: The Trojans lost their heart and soul to graduation, as Tahj Meadows departed after leading the team in receptions and tackles. He’s now a freshman at Thomas More College. Hatchett said about 20 players departed the program through the course of last season. “I’m expecting better outcomes this season,” Hatchett said. “Offense will be our weakness as a program, so we will have to find pieces. … Defense will carry the program, even though we are going to have to replace some very talented players on the line.” The Trojans are 1-13 against their district foes since 2019, the one win coming over Fern Creek in 2021.

Schedule:

Aug. 18 – at Doss

Aug. 25 – at Valley

Sept. 1 – Atherton

Sept. 15 – at Iroquois

Sept. 22 – at Butler

Sept. 29 – Frankfort

Oct. 5 – Male*

Oct. 13 – at Bullitt East*

Oct. 20 – Fern Creek*

Oct. 27 – at North Bullitt

*-Class 6A, District Four game

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @kyhighs.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: KHSAA football: Bullitt East, Fern Creek, Male, Southern 2023 previews