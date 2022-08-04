What to know about the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game: TV/live stream, HOF class, game information and more
The 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game takes place this Thursday, August 4 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio as the Jacksonville Jaguars go head-to-head with the Las Vegas Raiders. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.
See below for answers to your frequently asked questions about the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Ceremony, Thursday night’s game, as well as additional information on how to watch/live stream all of the action.
Who are the members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022?
Tony Boselli
Position: Tackle
Jacksonville Jaguars (1995-2001)
Cliff Branch
*Branch passed away in 2019 at the age of 71.
Position: Wide Receiver
Oakland/LA Raiders (1972-1985)
Leroy Butler
Position: Safety
Green Bay Packers (1990-2001)
Sam Mills
*Mills passed away in 2005 at the age of 45.
Position: Linebacker
New Orleans Saints (1986-1994), Carolina Panthers (1995-1997)
Richard Seymour
Position: Defensive End/Defensive Tackle
New England Patriots (2001-2008), Oakland Raiders (2009-2012)
Bryant Young
Position: Defensive Tackle/Defensive End
San Francisco 49ers (1994-2007)
Dick Vermeil – Coach
Philadelphia Eagles (1976-1982), St. Louis Rams (1997-1999), Kansas City Chiefs (2001-2005)
Art McNally – NFL Official/Administrator (1959-2015)
When is the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Ceremony?
The Class of 2022 will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 6. Live coverage will be available on both ESPN and NFL Network beginning at 12 PM ET.
How many people are enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
There are currently 354 members in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. After Saturday’s ceremony, there will be a total of 362.
Who determines new Pro Football Hall of Fame members?
There are a total of 49 members in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee including one media representative from each pro football city (with two each from New York and Los Angeles, as both of those cities have two NFL teams). Additionally, there are 17 at-large Selectors, who are active members of the media or persons intricately involved in professional football, including one representative of the Pro Football Writers of America. Click here to find out more about the selection process.
Have the Jaguars and Raiders ever competed in a Hall of Fame game before?
The Raiders will be competing in their fourth Hall of Fame game while this year will mark Jacksonville’s first appearance since 1995 when the franchise made its NFL debut.
NFL Hall of Fame Game Results from the Last Decade:
2012: New Orleans Saints 17, Arizona Cardinals 10
2013: Dallas Cowboys 24, Miami Dolphins 20
2014: New York Giants 17, Buffalo Bills 13
2015: Minnesota Vikings 14, Pittsburgh Steelers 3
2016: Green Bay Packers vs Indianapolis Colts – Game canceled due to field conditions
2017: Dallas Cowboys 20, Arizona Cardinals 18
2018: Baltimore Ravens 17, Chicago Bears 16
2019: Denver Broncos 14, Atlanta Falcons 10
2020: Dallas Cowboys vs Pittsburgh Steelers – Game postponed due to COVID-19
2021: Pittsburgh Steelers 16, Dallas Cowboys 3
How to watch the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game: Jacksonville Jaguars vs Las Vegas Raiders
When: Thursday, August 4 at 8:00 PM ET
Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio
Live stream: NBC and Peacock
2022 NFL Season Kickoff – How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. LA Rams:
Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
When: Thursday, September 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET
Live Stream: NBC and Peacock
