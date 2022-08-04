What to know about the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game: TV/live stream, HOF class, game information and more

The 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game takes place this Thursday, August 4 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio as the Jacksonville Jaguars go head-to-head with the Las Vegas Raiders. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

See below for answers to your frequently asked questions about the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Ceremony, Thursday night’s game, as well as additional information on how to watch/live stream all of the action.

Who are the members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022?

Tony Boselli

Position: Tackle

Jacksonville Jaguars (1995-2001)

Cliff Branch

*Branch passed away in 2019 at the age of 71.

Position: Wide Receiver

Oakland/LA Raiders (1972-1985)

Leroy Butler

Position: Safety

Green Bay Packers (1990-2001)

Sam Mills

*Mills passed away in 2005 at the age of 45.

Richard Seymour

Position: Defensive End/Defensive Tackle

New England Patriots (2001-2008), Oakland Raiders (2009-2012)

Bryant Young

Position: Defensive Tackle/Defensive End

San Francisco 49ers (1994-2007)

Dick Vermeil – Coach

Art McNally – NFL Official/Administrator (1959-2015)

When is the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Ceremony?

The Class of 2022 will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 6. Live coverage will be available on both ESPN and NFL Network beginning at 12 PM ET.

How many people are enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

There are currently 354 members in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. After Saturday’s ceremony, there will be a total of 362.

Who determines new Pro Football Hall of Fame members?

There are a total of 49 members in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee including one media representative from each pro football city (with two each from New York and Los Angeles, as both of those cities have two NFL teams). Additionally, there are 17 at-large Selectors, who are active members of the media or persons intricately involved in professional football, including one representative of the Pro Football Writers of America. Click here to find out more about the selection process.

Have the Jaguars and Raiders ever competed in a Hall of Fame game before?

The Raiders will be competing in their fourth Hall of Fame game while this year will mark Jacksonville’s first appearance since 1995 when the franchise made its NFL debut.

NFL Hall of Fame Game Results from the Last Decade:

When: Thursday, August 4 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio

Live stream: NBC and Peacock

2022 NFL Season Kickoff – How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. LA Rams:

Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

When: Thursday, September 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC and Peacock

