All To Know About 2022 NFL Draft
The NFL Draft is almost upon us. This year’s edition will be the 87th annual meeting of National Football League (NFL) franchises to select newly eligible players.
The draft class doesn’t have a can’t-miss quarterback ready to save a franchise. It does have some strong defenders, though. Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux, Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton and LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. are all expected to receive top-10 consideration according to best online casino. What else do we know about the upcoming draft?
Date
The event will be held in Paradise, Nevada, from April 28–30, 2022. Round 1 will be held on Thursday, April 28. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 29, and Rounds 4-7 will be held on Saturday, April 30.
Host city
The league awarded the 2022 draft to Las Vegas on April 23, 2020. This was after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 NFL Draft, originally scheduled to be held in Las Vegas, to take place remotely via video conferencing.
How is the NFL draft order determined?
Before getting to the draft order, it’s important to understand how it’s determined. Teams are arranged in reverse order of regular-season records (worst to best), with the first 18 picks being made up of non-playoff teams. The ordering of playoff teams is also based on regular-season records, in addition to how far they advanced in the postseason. Pick Nos. 19-24 are teams eliminated in the wild card round, 25-28 are those eliminated in the divisional round, 29-30 are the conference runner-ups, 31 is the Super Bowl loser and 32 is the champion.
Tiebreakers are first settled by strength of schedule. The team with the easier schedule gets the higher pick. If teams have equal strengths of schedules, then the following criterion is used until the tie is broken:
Divisional or conference tiebreakers
Head-to-head
Best win-loss-tie percentage in common games (minimum of four games)
Best combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed
Best net points in all games
Best net touchdowns in all games
Coin toss
What is the 2022 NFL Draft order?
Jacksonville Jaguars, 3-14
Detroit Lions, 3-13-1
Houston Texans, 4-13
New York Jets, 4-13
New York Giants, 4-13
Carolina Panthers, 5-12
New York Giants (via Chicago, 6-11)
Atlanta Falcons, 7-10
Seattle Seahawks (via Denver, 7-10)
New York Jets (via Seattle, 7-10)
Washington Commanders, 7-10
Minnesota Vikings, 8-9
Houston Texans (via Cleveland, 8-9)
Baltimore Ravens, 8-9
Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami, 9-8)
New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia via Indianapolis, 9-8)
Los Angeles Chargers, 9-8
Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans, 9-8)
New Orleans Saints (via Philadelphia, eliminated in wild card round
Pittsburgh Steelers, eliminated in wild card round
New England Patriots, eliminated in wild card round
Green Bay Packers (via Las Vegas, eliminated in wild card round)
Arizona Cardinals, eliminated in wild card round
Dallas Cowboys, eliminated in wild card round
Buffalo Bills, eliminated in divisional round
Tennessee Titans, eliminated in divisional round
Tampa Bay Buccaneers, eliminated in divisional round
Green Bay Packers, eliminated in divisional round
Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami via San Francisco, eliminated in NFC title game)
Kansas City Chiefs, eliminated in AFC title game
Cincinnati Bengals, Loser of Super Bowl LVI
Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles, Winner of Super Bowl LVI)