All To Know About 2022 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is almost upon us. This year’s edition will be the 87th annual meeting of National Football League (NFL) franchises to select newly eligible players.

The draft class doesn't have a can't-miss quarterback ready to save a franchise. It does have some strong defenders, though. Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson, Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux, Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton and LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. are all expected to receive top-10 consideration. What else do we know about the upcoming draft?

Date

The event will be held in Paradise, Nevada, from April 28–30, 2022. Round 1 will be held on Thursday, April 28. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 29, and Rounds 4-7 will be held on Saturday, April 30.

Host city

The league awarded the 2022 draft to Las Vegas on April 23, 2020. This was after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 NFL Draft, originally scheduled to be held in Las Vegas, to take place remotely via video conferencing.

How is the NFL draft order determined?

Before getting to the draft order, it’s important to understand how it’s determined. Teams are arranged in reverse order of regular-season records (worst to best), with the first 18 picks being made up of non-playoff teams. The ordering of playoff teams is also based on regular-season records, in addition to how far they advanced in the postseason. Pick Nos. 19-24 are teams eliminated in the wild card round, 25-28 are those eliminated in the divisional round, 29-30 are the conference runner-ups, 31 is the Super Bowl loser and 32 is the champion.

Tiebreakers are first settled by strength of schedule. The team with the easier schedule gets the higher pick. If teams have equal strengths of schedules, then the following criterion is used until the tie is broken:

Divisional or conference tiebreakers

Head-to-head

Best win-loss-tie percentage in common games (minimum of four games)

Best combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed

Best net points in all games

Best net touchdowns in all games

Coin toss

What is the 2022 NFL Draft order?