What to know about 2022 fatal shooting that killed 3 Virginia football players

Virginia football returns to the field for the first time on Saturday since the shooting deaths of three teammates last November.

The Cavaliers face the Tennessee Vols in Nashville to open the 2023 season. It will be an emotional day for the Cavaliers returning players and coaches. That is especially true for running back Mike Hollins, who survived the shooting and will be playing on Saturday.

"I think what we're able to do a better job of now is function, while we grieve," Virginia coach Tony Elliott told USA TODAY Sports.

Who were the players killed in the November 2022 shooting? What happened on that day? How will both teams honor the shooting victims?

What happened on Nov. 13, 2022 in Charlottesville?

On Nov. 13, 2022, a group of UVA students returned to Charlottesville after 10 p.m. following a field trip to Washington, D.C. A student on the bus started firing a gun, killing three people and wounding two others. D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler, all members of the football team, were killed. Hollins and Marlee Morgan, a UVA student, were wounded. The alleged shooter fled the scene but was eventually arrested in Henrico County, Virginia on the morning of Nov. 14.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., then 22, was charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun to commit a felony. Jones was on the Virginia football roster in 2018 but did not play in a game. UVA president Jim Ryan said Jones was a still a student at the university.

Who were the Virginia players shot?

Perry, a linebacker in his third season at UVA, was from Miami and a studio art major. He played in 15 games, including the Cavaliers' game against Pitt the day before the shooting.

Chandler, a Wisconsin transfer wide receiver and returner, was from Huntersville, North Carolina, and a undecided major in the College of Arts and Science according to his Virginia football bio.

Davis, a wide receiver in his third season at Virginia, was from Dorchester, South Carolina, and a undecided major in the College of Arts and Science according to his Virginia football bio. He had 886 career receiving yards and seven touchdown catches.

Hollins spent eight days in the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Hollins was one of the first people off the bus, he said last November, but went back inside the bus as shots were fired.

Morgan was discharged from the hospital two days after the incident.

What happened to the rest of the 2021 season? How did Virginia football react?

Virginia's final two games were canceled as players and coaches attended the funerals of three teammates.

The cancellations included the home finale against Coastal Carolina and the in-state rivalry game at Virginia Tech.

Where is Mike Hollins, the surviving UVA player shot, now?

Hollins, who has 540 career rushing yards with seven touchdowns and started two games last season, is second on Virginia's depth chart at tailback heading into the Tennessee game.

Hollins rushed for 40 yards in the spring game and scored a 1-yard touchdown, and he has been ready to return to the football field for a long time.

"It does something to the atmosphere, just the whole camaraderie of the university," Hollins said in a press conference in July. "It will uplift the three we lost just by seeing them up on the big screen or just being in a football game, people will be remembering them. So I'm excited."

How will both teams honor the three Virginia players?

There will be a moment of silence before Saturday's game at Nissan Stadium.

Virginia players will wear a helmet decal honoring their late teammates, and the players wearing the jersey numbers worn by Davis, Chandler and Perry will wear legacy patches. Elliott said this week that he will ask for the input of the three players' families about who will wear jersey Nos. 1, 15 and 41, The Roanoke Times reported.

Tennessee players will wear a helmet decal honoring the shooting victims.

One of Saturday's ABC announcers was in Charlottesville during shooting

ESPN play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore was in Charlottesville on Nov. 13, 2022, after watching his daughter, a UVA student, play a squash match, according to a story in the Richmond Times-Dispatch earlier this week.

Tessitore will call Saturday's game in Nashville alongside Jesse Palmer and Katie George.

“I do think that being a parent to a UVA student athlete and being somebody who was in Charlottesville on that day, on that night, and the next day, allows me to make sure I have the proper tone and context," Tessitore said to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. "This is about D’Sean, Devin, Lavel and Mike, in my eyes, and the community overcoming it."

"But I do feel I’m uniquely equipped to be the broadcaster on ABC to have this assignment only in that I’m one of you. I lived through those 36 hours.”

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Virginia football players killed: What to know about 2022 fatal shooting