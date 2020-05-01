Get to know each 2020 Redskins rookie even more with these random facts

The 2020 Redskins draft class is officially a week old. Hopefully, all of you reading this will find a way to celebrate that milestone in some form or fashion.

Since Ron Rivera and Kyle Smith selected the eight prospects, fans have had a chance to familiarize themselves with the basics, such as which schools the guys came from, where they fit into the team's depth chart and Antonio Gandy-Golden's ability to solve a Rubik's cube. That's all the simple stuff.

This post is designed to take things a step further and present eight lesser-known facts about the now-Redskins rookies. Once you reach the bottom of the story, you'll come away with a deeper understanding about the group and a handful of tidbits to text your friends about.

So, let's give you that deeper understanding and those tidbits to text about right now.

Chase Young - Before Young developed and transformed into a devastating chaser of QBs, he was mostly a QB himself. As a ninth grader entering Pallotti High School (he joined DeMatha after two seasons there), he was a 5-foot-6 kid used to being the signal caller. He switched to the D-line, though, hit some growth spurts and, yeah, things seemed to work out OK for him from there.

Antonio Gibson - Some wonder why Gibson only took off at Memphis in 2019. Where was this explosive player in 2018? Well, there's a good reason for the delay. Tony Pollard and Darrell Henderson, who play for the Cowboys and Rams respectively, were both ahead of Gibson on the depth chart in 2018. He just had to wait his turn - and he made the most of it when it came.

Saahdiq Charles - The Redskins need Charles to become a standout left tackle, but if they ever find themselves in a penalty kick shootout - hey, some people do think the NFL could use a change in their OT rules - they can turn to him there as well. Soccer was Charles' first love and he was an all-state goalie in Mississippi for Madison-Ridgeland.

Antonio Gandy-Golden - Hugh Freeze, Liberty's current coach and former coach of Ole Miss, believes Gandy-Golden is one of the better wideouts he's ever coached. Why should you care about Freeze's opinion? Oh, just because he's had offenses that featured DK Metcalf, AJ Brown, Laquon Treadwell, Evan Engram and Donte Moncrief. He clearly knows a thing or two about talented pass catchers.

Keith Ismael - The San Diego State offensive lineman became a full-time starter in 2017, which matters because that was the same season that Rashaad Penny (now a Seahawk) eclipsed 2,000 rushing yards. If your running back is averaging 172 yards per contest, you're doing a decent job blocking for him.

Khaleke Hudson - Typically, a linebacker will be pleased if he notches eight tackles in a matchup. Hudson, though, once totaled eight tackles for loss versus Minnesota, which is tied for the most ever in a single NCAA game. The Golden Gophers are definitely fine with him being in the NFC East and out of the Big Ten.

Kamren Curl - Arkansas DBs don't get drafted often. Interestingly enough, Curl and Tevin Mitchel are now the only two Razorback secondary players to be taken in the last 12 drafts, and Mitchel also was a Redskins' pick back in 2015.

James Smith-Williams - At NC State, coach Dave Doeren awards the No. 1 jersey to someone who displays exceptional work ethic and leadership. In 2019, Doeren gave that special number to Smith-Williams. Part of the reason was for how Smith-Williams dominated in the weight room, putting on 60 pounds during his career with the Wolfpack.

