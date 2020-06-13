What to know about the 152nd Belmont Stakes

During an unprecedented year in sports around the world, for the first time in history, the Belmont Stakes will be the first leg of the American Triple Crown of horse racing.

Usually the last of the three races, the Belmont Stakes was moved from Saturday, June 6 to Saturday, June 20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The distance was shortened from 1 1/2-miles (12 furlongs) to 1 1/8-miles (9 furlongs) “to properly account for the schedule adjustments to the Triple Crown series and overall calendar for 3-year-olds in training,” the New York Racing Association said in a statement.

What is the Belmont Stakes? The Belmont Stakes is historically the last leg of the American Triple Crown of horse racing. Like the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes, it’s a Grade I Thoroughbred stakes races. Traditionally, the Belmont Stakes is 1 1/2 miles, or 12 furlongs, which makes it the longest race in the Triple Crown.

The Belmont is run on the dirt track (also known as “Big Sandy”) at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. It was first raced in 1867, making it the oldest jewel in the Triple Crown (and the fourth oldest race in North America). However, the race wasn’t run in 1911 or 1912, which is why the Kentucky Derby is still the longest continuous sporting event in the country. The Belmont has always been run in or around New York City, having raced at Jerome Park (now closed), Morris Park (also closed) and Aqueduct in addition to Belmont, which is just east of Queens.

Aside from traditionally being the last hurdle for Triple Crown contenders, the Belmont is known for Secretariat’s 31-length victory in 1973, which sealed his Triple Crown title and set the current world record at 2:24 for 1 1/2 miles on dirt.

Secretariat wins virtual Triple Crown Showdown

When is the 2020 Belmont Stakes? The 152st Belmont Stakes is on Saturday, June 20. Post time will be at approximately 5:42 p.m. ET.

What is unique about the Belmont Stakes? The Belmont is the final test for horses seeking a Triple Crown title. Horses have an additional week of rest between races as opposed to the Preakness, but the Belmont is also the longest race of the three.

Belmont Park is only a few miles away from New York City, and city dwellers can just hop on the Long Island Rail Road for a day at the races.

How can I watch the 2020 Belmont Stakes? NBC is home to the 152st Belmont Stakes, providing comprehensive race coverage and analysis live on TV and NBCSports.com before, during and after the main event. Coverage runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on NBC, just hours after the final day of the Royal Ascot in England. See the broadcast schedule here.

Who are the horses to watch?

Tiz the Law

Farmington Road

Tap it to Win

Dr Post

Max Player — female trainer

Who won the 2019 Belmont Stakes? Last year, Sir Winston, jockeyed by Joel Rosario and trained by Mark Casse, won the 151st Belmont Stakes to give his trainer his second Triple Crown win of the year (War of Will, Preakness Stakes).

The 12 furlongs “Test of the Champions” closed out one of the most dramatic Triple Crowns in recent memory after Maximum Security became the first horse ever to cross the wire first in the Kentucky Derby and then be disqualified on site for impeding the forward motion of several horses, making second place finisher Country House the winner by default.

Without the disqualified winner and the official winner in contention, the 144th Preakness Stakes seemed to go off without a hitch until Bodexpress ditched jockey John Velazquez right out of the gate. The riderless No. 9 horse kept pace with the pack and even kept running after the race ended before being caught by outrider and former jockey Kaymarie Kreidel.

What comes next? NBC Sports is home to all things Triple Crown and will have comprehensive coverage of the Kentucky Derby on September 5, the Preakness Stakes on October 3 and a number of Kentucky Derby qualifying races and Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series “Win and You’re In” races.

Watch the 2020 Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 20 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

