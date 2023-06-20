What we know about the 12 horses that have died at Churchill Downs this year

Twelve horses have died at Churchill Downs since just before the start of the 2023 Spring Meet. Multiple emergency meetings in early June between track officials and the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) led to the announcement of the remainder of the Spring Meet moving to Ellis Park in Henderson, Kentucky.

Although racing has stopped at the famed home of the Kentucky Derby, training continues at Churchill where 1,400 horses live and train in addition to 600 at the Trackside Training Center just a few miles away.

Here's what we know about the 12 horses who have died at Churchill in 2023:

Kimberley Dream

Died: May 27

Owner: Freddie Winston

Trainer: Freddie Winston

What happened: In a 1 1/16-mile dirt race, Kimberley Dream pulled up just past the 3/16 pole and was vanned off. The 7-year-old mare was euthanized after her injury was deemed "unrecoverable."

Lost in Limbo

Died: May 26

Owners: Penny Lauer and Warren Griffin

Trainer: Michael Lauer

What happened: A 7-year-old gelding, Lost in Limbo fell and "significantly injured his left front leg near the finish" in a 6-furlong dirt race. He was later euthanized.

Swanson Lake

Died: May 20

Owner: BG Stables

Trainer: Michael McCarthy

What happened: Swanson Lake was vanned off after suffering a "significant injury to the left hind leg" about 100 yards after the finish of a 5 1/2-furlong dirt race. The 3-year-old filly's injury was later deemed "inoperable" after further diagnostics, and she was euthanized.

Bosque Redondo

Died: May 15

Owner: Jason Ash

Trainer: Alexis Claire

What happened: A 4-year-old colt, Bosque Redondo was brought to Lexington for observation after he suffered an injury in a 1 3/8-mile turf race. He was later euthanized there.

Rio Moon

Died: May 14

Owner: Kyle W. Nagel

Trainer: Dale Romans

What happened: In a 1 1/16-mile dirt race, Rio Moon suffered a "catastrophic injury to his left foreleg" after finishing the sixth race of the day, and the 3-year-old colt was euthanized.

Freezing Point

Died: May 6

Owner: Randy Jill Gootzeit

Trainer: Joe Lejzerowicz

What happened: In the 3-year-old colt's sixth career start, Freezing Point pulled up at the 5-furlong pole with a left forelimb injury in a 1-mile dirt track race. He was sedated and a splint was affixed to the area before he was taken via ambulance to a medical center. He was later euthanized.

Chloe's Dream

Died: May 6

Owner: Rocket Ship Racing, LLC

Trainer: Jeff Hiles

What happened: In a Derby Day 1 1/16-mile dirt race, Chloe's Dream pulled up at the 3/4 pole with an injured right-front leg. The 3-year-old gelding in his second-career start was sedated and transported by an ambulance to his barn where radiographs revealed multiple fractures in the carpus (knee). He was later euthanized.

Chasing Artie

Died: May 2

Owner: Kenneth Ramsey

Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.

What happened: Chasing Artie collapsed and died after a 5 1/2-furlong turf race. The 5-year-old gelding became the second Saffie Joseph, Jr.-trained horse to collapse and die.

Take Charge Briana

Died: May 2

Owner: Willis Horton Racing LLC

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas

What happened: Take Charge Briana fell and unseated jockey Luis Saez in a 1 1/16-mile turf race near the 3/16 pole. The 3-year-old filly's fetlock, a joint between the cannon bone and the pastern, of her right front leg was separated. Due to the injury's severity, the decision was made to euthanize her.

Parents Pride

Died: April 29

Owner: Kenneth Ramsey

Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.

What happened: Parents Pride collapsed during a 5 1/2-furlong turf race in the filly's sixth career start. The 4-year-old fell to her side near the 3/16 pole with labored breathing and died on the track, suffering from severe weakness in her hind limbs.

Code of Kings

Died: April 29

Owner: Ironhorse Racing Stable LLC

Trainer: Tim Glyshaw

What happened: In the paddock, Code of Kings, a 3-year-old gelding, became fixated on party lights at a nearby DJ booth near the Churchill Downs paddock and flipped multiple times, breaking his neck. He was rushed to an equine clinic and eventually euthanized.

Wild on Ice

Died: April 27

Owner: Frank Sumpter

Trainer: Joel Marr

What happened: Wild On Ice suffered a left hind leg fracture in a five-furlong morning training session, and he pulled up while galloping down the backstretch. The 3-year-old, Texas-bred gelding was evaluated at Churchill Downs Equine Medical Center and later transported to a Lexington equine surgical facility to be further evaluated before he was euthanized.

Reach reporter Caleb Wiegandt at cwiegandt@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CalebWiegandt.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Churchill Downs 2023: What we know about the horses that have died