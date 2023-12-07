Knop's Knotes Injury a big hit to Penn State's lineup

Dec. 7—Penn State will still be a heavy favorite to win the NCAA team title in March, but the Nittany Lions might not be quite as dominant in Kansas City, Missouri.

Coach Cael Sanderson announced this week that 149-pounder Shayne Van Ness, who was ranked second nationally, will miss the remainder of the season due to injury. It looks as though Tyler Kasak, a freshman from Bethlehem Catholic, will take that spot in the lineup when the top-ranked Nittany Lions host Hofstra at 1 p.m. Sunday in a dual that will be streamed on B1G+.

"Unfortunately, he's had issues with something, and it's kind of gotten tough and kind of got tweaked again in practice and (he will) get it repaired and get ready for next year," Sanderson said, according to FloWrestling. "Obviously, he'll be sorely missed, and there's nothing worse than injuries."

The Nittany Lions' projected lineup has three 125-pounders listed: sophomores Robert Howard and Gary Steen and freshman Braeden Davis, who is off to a 7-0 start, but didn't wrestle in Penn State's win over Lehigh on Sunday. Instead, Steen lost 4-1 to Lehigh's Sheldon Seymour.

Pitt bits: No. 18 Pitt will face its biggest test of the young season when it visits No. 7 Ohio State at noon Sunday for a dual that will be shown on the Big Ten Network.

The Panthers (5-1) have looked solid in beating Lehigh, Maryland and Illinois since a 21-12 loss to Navy on Nov. 12. Heavyweight Dayton Pitzer has beaten a pair of ranked opponents since losing to Navy's Grady Griess, and the redshirt freshman from Mount Pleasant will face another tough test in Columbus, as he takes on Nick Feldman, the Pennsylvania native who is responsible for two of Pitzer's three losses in high school.

Pitt's biggest issue in this young season is how to get senior Cole Matthews going. A 2022 All-American, Matthews was the top-ranked 141-pounder in the nation during the 2022-23 season, but he's 3-3 this season and has fallen to 20th in the rankings. The two-time PIAA champion from Reynolds is an excellent defensive wrestler, but has struggled to develop a consistent offensive attack on his feet, and opponents have learned not to get into scrambles with him. In the past, he's been able to win matches on escapes and riding-time points, but with the new three-point takedown in effect, opponents are less likely to choose bottom against him.

"Obviously, he's in a bit of a slump," Pitt coach Keith Gavin said after Matthews' 6-3 loss in sudden victory to Illinois' Danny Pucino. "You don't overreact to it. The temptation is to say you've got to change everything. You've got to take the emotion out of it and try to progress with your wrestling. What he's done in the past hasn't gone away."

A legend returns: Cary Kolat is often regarded as the best high school wrestler of all time, and the current Navy coach will get a chance to go home again on Sunday as his Midshipmen will face Ohio University in a 2 p.m. match at Jefferson-Morgan High School in Greene County.

Kolat, who won four PIAA titles and went 137-0 while wrestling for the Rockets, has steadily built the Navy program in his four years in Annapolis. The Midshipmen are 4-0 this season and ranked 17th nationally.

Kolat won't be the only Jefferson-Morgan legend in attendance. Gavin Teasdale, a four-time PIAA champion who went 162-2 in high school, plans to attend the match. Teasdale now lives in the Berlin area and serves as an assistant coach at Bedford High School on the staff put together by new Bisons coach Taylor Cahill.

Forest Hills grad Jackson Arrington remains ranked sixth at 149 pounds. The North Carolina State sophomore finished eighth at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational this past week. Arrington won by technical fall over Oregon State's Nash Singleton and Wyoming's Gabe Willochell — a Great Latrobe graduate — before falling 9-8 to Ohio State's Dylan D'Emilio in the quarterfinals. Arrington was up 7-2 in that bout and appeared to be in control after a third-period takedown, but the points were taken away on video review, and D'Emilio scored shortly afterward for a six-point swing.

Arrington took a medical forfeit loss to Singleton in the consolations and then another one to Willochell.

The second-ranked Wolfpack will be off until Dec. 19, when they'll compete in The Collegiate Wrestling Duals in Nashville, Tennessee.

Virginia's Justin McCoy moved up a spot to No. 7 at 174 pounds. The Chestnut Ridge graduate is off to a 5-0 start to the season and isn't scheduled to compete again until the Cavaliers wrestle in the Midlands Championships in Illinois Dec. 29-30.