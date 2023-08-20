Knocking Down Barriers: Samantha Mullet hired as the first female high school football coach at Bear Lake

Aug. 20—BEAR LAKE — What an absolute ride newly minted Bear Lake varsity football coach Samantha Mullet has been on at just 28 years old.

Mullet has broken a new barrier as the first female high school football coach in the state's history, as well as one of the youngest high school coaches in Michigan.

"Technically, yes, I know the historical significance this has, but I don't know yet what kind of impact it will have," Mullet said. "I haven't even thought of my age, which is the craziness of this all, but I am pretty blessed to already have a head coaching job."

Mullet is living a life even she said doesn't sound real.

"A lot of it is just been blessed to be in the right places at the right time," Mullet said. "When opportunities pop up I just happen to be there, but I also love football and am passionate about it."

Mullet said a big thanks for this coaching opportunity goes to recently retired and longtime Bear Lake football coach John Prokes. Prokes said he didn't want anyone else taking over Bear Lake if it wasn't Mullet.

Mullet said Prokes joked with her by saying he'd die on the football field before giving up the coaching seat to anyone else but Mullet.

Mullet's long journey started 10 years ago after graduating from Bear Lake High School in 2013 as the valedictorian of her class. Mullet graduated from Concordia University with an English major and then returned to Bear Lake in 2017 when Prokes reached out to her for help on running Bear Lake's new football program.

"When we first started the program I was essentially by myself," Prokes said. "I'd known (Mullet) since middle school. She was passionate about the game and a tremendous help to me in anything that I needed."

The relationship between Mullet and Prokes began when she was Prokes' student. The two would have daily conversations about football — mainly about Michigan or Michigan State football.

"We'd always come in on Monday and rehash the weekend," Mullet said. "It was really cool when he started the team and I was able to come in and turn that into something that not only we'd enjoy, but something that will benefit the kids in our school and community."

Prokes was in his classroom one day trying to figure out how to run a football program. Mullet came to his office and offered to help do stats, video, equipment management and anything Prokes needed.

"Since I knew what kind of person she is and I needed the help, it was a no-brainer to have her come on board," Prokes said.

Mullet slowly became the mastermind of the offense in her first year at Bear Lake and quickly knew the offense better than Prokes did.

"I decided in our first year that I was going to take care of the defense and everything else. (Mullet) you call the plays on offense and make it your show," Prokes said.

Mullet's offense was so easy for the quarterback to understand that the offense didn't need to wear wristbands and was strictly relying on hand signals.

After spending a few years helping Prokes, Mullet got invited to attend the NFL Women's Careers in Football Forum in Indianapolis. More than 200 women were invited and 50 were selected to continue the program. Mullet was one of nine women to be chosen for an internship.

Mullet spent the summer of 2021 as an intern coach for the Baltimore Ravens. Mullet said it was amazing to see how the Ravens run their organization as well as practices, meetings and anything football related.

When Mullet and the interns had time for lunch, they were often times interrupted by Ravens' coach John Harbaugh. Harbaugh occasionally asked Mullet about her experiences, what book she was reading or anything that was going on her in her life.

"With Coach Harbaugh, we talked about mine and his family. It was fun to hear his perspective on what (his brother Jim Harbaugh) was doing at Michigan," Mullet said. "It was slightly intimidating at first, but he made it very easy for me to walk up to him in practice or whenever."

Because of her time in Baltimore, many of her current players at Bear Lake can't stop asking Mullet about Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Mullet told the team during one of their practices they were going to try something new on offense, many of the players immediately asked if it was something Jackson ran before.

Bear Lake's offense is in good hands as Mullet spent most of her time in offensive and tight-end meetings. She got to name a play for the Ravens' that they currently still have in their playbook.

"It's a pass concept called 'Durango,'" Mullet said.

After spending a summer in Baltimore, Mullet headed to Tift County High School in Georgia to coach under legendary Lowell football coach Noel Dean. Mullet spent a year in Georgia before taking a summer internship in 2022 with the Buffalo Bills.

During her summer internship with the Buffalo Bills, she learned what made the Bills defense one of the best in the 2022 season.

Mullet said she felt the same connection in Buffalo as she did in Baltimore.

"One of the things I enjoyed from both places is both coaches would come sit with me and the other interns at lunch and ask about life," Mullet said. "I thought that was cool that they took time out of their crazy schedule to come and talk about how I am doing and my experience.

"You're a head coach that is getting paid millions of dollars to bring home a Super Bowl trophy and you care what book I am reading. It was so cool because it reminded me that the littlest people matter too."

Bills coach Sean McDermott has been known in NFL circles as a defensive mastermind. Mullet said McDermott always put interns on the defensive side of the ball to cross-train their minds.

Mullet had to watch offensive plays upside down and draw up what she would call.

"They were also speaking a different language to me," Mullet said. "I knew what I would call a certain play from the offensive side, but using their terminology from a defensive perspective was a big learning curve, so I got to learn football all over again."

Mullet didn't have much time to explore the local foods but said how familiar she was with Baltimore's famous Jimmy's Seafood or the famous turkey burger in Buffalo.

"I would arrive at the facility in Baltimore at 6:30 a.m. and leave at 11 p.m. from Monday to Friday," Mullet said. "We were either at films or practice. I would eat dinner then go back to the tight end room and watch more film or work on projects I've been given as an intern."

After Mullet's time in Buffalo, Prokes hoped one of the organizations would bring her on full-time. The NFL is about to start another season in a few weeks, there are currently nine full-time female coaches, with the Ravens having three on staffed — most in the NFL.

The nine coaches that are coaching are; Megan Rosburg (Baltimore Ravens), Kaelyn Buskey (Baltimore Ravens), Mariana Salas (Baltimore Ravens), Maral Javadifar (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Riley Hecklinski (Cleveland Browns), Callie Brownson (Cleveland Browns), Jennifer King (Washington Commanders), Angela Baker (New York Giants), Lori Locust (Tennessee Titans), and Elizabeth Harrison (Jacksonville Jaguars).

Mullet returned to Bear Lake to continue her role as the offensive coordinator in 2022. After finishing the 2022 season 1-8 overall, it was time for a change of scenery.

"I don't look at this as her being the first female high school head coach. That's the issue, but also the reality," Prokes said. "The first thing is, let's look at her qualifications and the person that is most qualified to take over the program. She's it regardless of gender.

"She just happens to be a female, so that's what makes it a little bit different than it has been in the past."

Prokes noted that because she is a female, she'll be looked at from a different lens around the area. Mullet said since being hired, the respect level has been the same when she was a coordinator. The Lakers have been doing drills with Onekama and Brethren during the summer to get ready for the season.

"They've been great and don't treat me any differently, which is exactly what I want," Mullet said. "They treat me like they treat each other which is perfect because we are just coaching football and out having fun with the players."

Bear Lake is entering its seventh season of existence and hasn't been above .500 since its opening year. Mullet is looking to change the narrative and hopes to make a name for Bear Lake in her first season.

"In the beginning, people just wanted us to score touchdowns and have fun. We were able to win games in our first season, but we've had seasons since then where we haven't won any games," Mullet said. "The expectation is we are reaching that point where we are past being a new program. That can't be our crutch or excuse anymore.

Mullet said now is the time to "get things done."

"High school sports is always about the kids having fun and learning about how to be on a team, but winning is fun and I don't think anyone can deny winning is fun," she said.

Many of the players are already familiar with Mullet from years past. Junior center Phillip Putney said Mullet explains what players need to do in the simplest way possible.

Putney and the team knows all eyes — for the moment — is going to be on Mullet for when the Lakers take the field, but not one player wants to disappoint Mullet.

"I am going to do my best to do everything that she asked and do it as well as I can." Putney said.

The fun begins Aug. 25 when the Lakers kick off the season at Bellaire.