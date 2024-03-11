Knock on wood, Purdue basketball avoids two injury scares against Wisconsin

WEST LAFAYETTE — Mason Gillis used the allotted time for his senior day speech to single out an individual who was mostly anonymous to the 14,876 fans who wouldn't leave Mackey Arena Sunday evening.

Gillis, who knows better than anyone on the Purdue basketball team how valuable an athletic trainer is, pointed out Chad Young.

Coach Matt Painter referenced Gillis' maniacal work ethic and that is injury rehabilitation as much as it is basketball.

"I think people underestimate the health of players," Gillis said after Purdue's 78-70 win over Wisconsin. "You can't go if you're hurt. You can't play to the best of your ability if your ankle is torn up or your hand is torn up, whatever injury it is."

Purdue has a lot of talent and a lot of cohesiveness.

That's a big reason why the Boilermakers finished the regular season 28-3.

But Purdue also has been healthy across the board.

Aside from an early season illness that sidelined senior Ethan Morton for one game, Purdue hasn't had any setbacks significant enough to cause missed playing time.

"You have to have some luck from a health standpoint," Painter said. "Sometimes when guys are just kind of coming and going and you don't have your complete puzzle, it's hard to grow."

On Sunday, the Boilermakers had two big scares.

Zach Edey went down, clutched near his foot and came up hobbling. After readjusting his shoe, Edey alerted coaches he was fine and a collective exhale came from the Mackey Arena seats.

The other, a bit more scary for Purdue fans.

This time, Braden Smith left lying on the floor while the rest of his team went back to defend the Badgers outnumbered 4-on-5.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) is helped up after falling by Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) and Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) during the NCAA men’s basketball game, Sunday, March 10, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

Smith grabbed his right ankle until teammates came to assist him to the bench. Smith was then helped down the tunnel and out of Mackey.

When he returned moments later, another near 15,000-strong sigh of relief.

"Our guys have done a good job of keeping our poise and being resilient when they've had to," Painter said. "But I also think they've done a good job in terms of taking care of themselves."

At full strength, Purdue is pretty tough to beat. For 31 games, the Boilermakers have been fortunate.

There are days where certain players haven't gone through the full rigors of a practice. But come game time, everybody is ready to go.

"They (athletic training staff members) are just assessing how we feel and doing it the right way," Gillis said. "That helps with not having a lot of injuries because we're not always beaten down. The season is tough. The tournament is tough, but our coaches and training staff do a great job of monitoring us."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Collective exhale as Purdue basketball avoids injury scares